Please tell me, what does it say about our elected leaders when they’re able to ignore assistance to tens of thousands of people that leads to healthier and happier lives while reducing costs by tens of millions of dollars annually? Who choose not to lessen the physical, emotional and financial stress on the people who care about our neighbors, families, and friends, and instead choose to increase costs to Medicaid by warehousing people needlessly until they pass on?
It’s bad government, I say, and that is why we need to support Medicaid-funded home care that permits people with disabilities and the elderly to live independently in the community, as funding these supports just costs taxpayers a small fraction of the alternative: long-term care in nursing homes and other institutions. I cannot count the number of times that decision-makers have chosen to ignore this truth when they think it’s to their advantage to take short-term steps that make them appear frugal or responsible.
In 2020, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, looking to trim Medicaid costs, included a measure in the 2021 state budget that significantly limits eligibility for “personal care assistance,” the very sort of help I’m talking about, that people can receive in their homes that gives them the support they need to remain independent.
One of the few good things to come out of the Covid pandemic, the moratorium on Medicaid cuts, delayed the implementation of this change but finally the state’s new rules took effect in May, when the federal emergency ended — although they aren’t quite in effect yet! So, people who get insurance through Medicaid will need to meet stricter criteria to qualify for personal care assistance at home beginning April 1, 2024.
Under the new rules, a person will need assistance with three or more activities of daily living, unless they have a dementia diagnosis. These activities include dressing and toileting, but not cooking, cleaning or shopping. Also, the type of physical assistance a person needs is restricted. For instance, a person needing help transferring in and out of a tub or shower, or needing help washing their back and hair, would not qualify. These restrictions are akin to abandoning a lot of people who currently live independently in the community and would no longer be able to receive home care services through Medicaid.
Who all would this affect? Older New Yorkers who want to age in place; anyone who needs to seek home care services after a lengthy hospital stay; and people with disabilities who rely on personal care assistance to live their daily lives. Unpaid caregivers like family will have to pick up the slack.
A study from the Association on Aging in New York supports my assertion that home care, even less than 40 hours per week, saves taxpayer dollars. Without it, more people will end up hospitalized or in emergency rooms due to issues that would have been preventable with more home assistance. Not providing it now means more people will end up institutionalized; and as our population ages, more people will require home care services. When asked, the majority of respondents say they would prefer to age at home, where they can make their own decisions.
When you consider it, access to home care benefits everyone. While there is still time before the new rules take effect next April, we should urge lawmakers to reverse them, restore home care eligibility standards and confirm that New York is an age- and disability-friendly state that values its residents’ dignity and independence.
• • •
A reminder: The seventh annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on East Avenue. After six guest speakers, a free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment training, and a flameless “candlelight vigil,” the rally concludes with a bell-ringing ceremony for lives lost to overdoses in Niagara and surrounding counties from August 2022 to the present.
