Judith “Judy” Heumann, often called “the mother of the disability rights movement”, passed away in Washington, D.C., on the afternoon of March 4, at the age of 75. She was instrumental in bringing Independent Living to Western New York, as she helped craft the first grant proposal that funded the then-“Western New York Independent Living Project”, later WNYIL (which was to provide the core services of Independent Living to all eight counties of Western New York). It was my privilege to be able to call Judy a friend and work with her repeatedly over the years on matters ranging from international research projects to local disability awareness programs.
Judy and her family had to begin their struggles early, as she had contracted polio that put her into a wheelchair at age 2, and her parents rejected a doctor’s advice to institutionalize her. The principal of the Brooklyn kindergarten blocked her family from entering, deeming her a “fire hazard”, but her family demanded she access a classroom, and she entered a special school, graduated from high school, Long Island University (with a B.A., class of 1969), and the University of California at Berkley, earning a Master’s in Public Health in 1975. In the interim, she was first a camper and later a counselor at Camp Jened, a summer camp for people with disabilities in the Catskills, and was featured in the Netflix documentary “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”, which Independent Living of Niagara County displayed for the community in 2020, with a virtual link-up for participants to talk to Judy.
Judy took the New York City Board of Education to court in a landmark case in 1970, because she was denied a teaching position due to her mobility impairments, and became the first wheelchair user to teach in the city’s schools. Also in that year, she founded Disabled in Action in the Big Apple. In 1974, while a legislative assistant to the chairperson of the U.S. Senate Committee on Labor and Public Welfare, she helped develop legislation that became the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Additionally, she was: deputy director, for seven years, of the first Center for Independent Living in the nation, in Berkeley, Calif.; a co-founder of the World Institute on Disability; the first director for the Department on Disability Services of the District of Columbia; and the Clinton Administration’s Assistant Secretary of the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services at the U.S. Department of Education.
While at Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, she insisted that people with disabilities have a voice in research concerning them, resulting in WNYIL’s gaining a research and training program grant from the National Institute for Disability and Rehabilitation Research. In 2010, Judy became the Special Advisor on Disability Rights for the U.S. Department of State, appointed by President Barack Obama; plus she was the World Bank Group’s first Advisor on Disability and Development and a Senior Fellow at the Ford Foundation.
“Judy Heumann’s impact cannot be overstated — every hard-won victory for disability rights since the 1960s stems directly from her leadership and advocacy,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Because of her, people with disabilities are guaranteed equal access and opportunities to go to school, build careers, and live the lives they want to live. Judy shaped the world we live in today, and we all are better for it.”
These victories included the Air Carriers Access Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her organizing a 28-day sit-in of federal offices in San Francisco led to the government implementing regulations to enforce the anti-disability discrimination Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, ultimately resulting in Time Magazine naming her the Woman of the Year for 1977.
It was my honor to have chaired the New York State Independent Living Council when Judy was inducted into its New York State Disability Rights Hall of Fame. Even with all she had fought, seen, and done, this recognition brought tears to her eyes. Along with President Biden, our thoughts go to her husband, Jorge. Judy is one ground-breaking disability rights leader who will be sorely missed.
