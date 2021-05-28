All through the more-than-14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the clarion call of ultimate precautions. Everyone should be wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, using Plexiglas barriers, washing down surfaces, etc., as the American public would not be safe until enough of us were vaccinated or have antibodies from surviving the disease, thus achieving “herd immunity.” However, the media told us that significant numbers of Americans said they were “vaccine hesitant” due to concern about the quickness of its development, distrust of anything from the government, or a political view that their liberties were being brushed aside.
Then, about two weeks ago, on May 13th, CDC surprised everyone by issuing new guidance, recommending that “fully vaccinated individuals” no longer need to wear a mask indoors, except in hospitals, on public transit and in other specified places. This seeming abrupt left turn puzzled many people, including those in the health sciences and the media, but I realized what it really was: at last, we are seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel!
Apparently, the decision was based on the realization that the vaccines were more effective in reducing infection and transmission rates than was previously thought, but key to its success is the notion that that the promise of greater freedom for those who are fully vaccinated offers an incentive for some who are hesitant to go ahead and get the needle. Of greater concern, to make this work, we would have to trust un-vaccinated Americans to keep masking until they have gotten “the jab” (or two jabs).
Of course, that doesn’t mean that it will be smooth sailing to reach the tunnel’s end. According to a May 24th article at ScienceNews.org, “The United States is still recording more than 24,000 cases and about 500 deaths each day from COVID-19. ... 'That’s the lowest level in the last 10 months,' Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert who heads the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group in Rochester, Minn., said in a podcast on May 18th. [And] 'we were at this same level almost one year ago and look at what happened in the intervening year.’”
The article also gives an idea of the challenge: “Only 38 percent of the total population was fully vaccinated by May 20, according to the CDC.” New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker shows we are doing a bit better with 44% of the total population and 55% of adults fully dosed as of May 25th.
Does that mean we should weep at how far we still must go to reach the end — or follow the lead of some politicians who have declared victory against the coronavirus and abandoned all safety measures?
No. You should follow the advice of infectious disease authority Dr. Anthony Fauci and many others, trust that the vaccine is effective and safe, and get the shot via any of the many channels that are now available. Until you do, keep masking, social distancing, washing, etc. Even if you are fully dosed, carry a mask so you can respect the wishes of businesses and anyone who wants their patrons to mask up! Remember, children under 12 are not yet eligible — for now, anyway.
You say that you are a disabled Niagara County resident who is unable to leave your home and get a shot? Good news! Independent Living of Niagara County can arrange to have it come to you. Call Kim Congi of NY Connects at (716) 284-4131, extension 218, to make the arrangements.
This needs to be done before more nasty strains arrive. Beating this pandemic really is all up to you!
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
