Mandated by federal law PL93-112, as amended, Title VII “Independent Living Services” directs all states and US territories to develop a State Plan on Independent Living (SPIL) for people with disabilities living in that state or territory. This three-year plan is to create the path to inclusion for people with disabilities, by addressing the needs of all the people with disabilities, and identifying workable solutions to eliminate the barriers that prevent people with disabilities from living, working and thriving in the communities of their choice.
The Independent Living plan is guided by a statewide council, (in the Empire State, it’s the New York State Independent Living Council), composed of people with most disabilities, their advocates, and members and/or staff of organizations and agencies providing services for people with disabilities, business leaders and family members. Collectively they work to bring all aspects of life together to provide education, outreach and/or ideas to the forefront that might advance the elimination of barriers, empower our consumers, and provide programs and/or services for people of any age or disability, to evolve their ability to live as full and equal partners in our state.
During July and August is the kick-off to develop the 2025-2027 SPIL in New York state, and the Albany-based NYSILC office is seeking input from the people throughout the state to tell them what their priorities are, and suggest ways to accomplish them. These ideas can range from augmenting simple Independent Living service, to pressing for law changes to inadequate building codes, and everything in between.
So, what can you do?
Begin by calling Roger at (716) 284-4131, extension 200, to get additional information on local SPIL Focus Groups or to reserve a place and directly participate in the discussion from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15. The closest one is being held in Niagara Falls at the offices of the Independent Living of Niagara County, 746 Portage Road at Pine Avenue. Join others with disabilities in ILNC’s conference room in Haeberle Plaza.
The group will be moderated by Western New York Independent Living’s Chief Policy Officer, Todd Vaarwerk.
There is no charge to attend, and ILNC will offer light refreshments. Materials will be provided in alternative formats. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) for deaf participants and Assistive Listening Devices for those who are hard-of-hearing will be provided. Other accommodation will be available upon request.
If a physical disability bars you from attending, Roger can provide a link to the Zoom meeting platform to permit you to participate virtually.
SAVE THE DATE: The seventh annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally is scheduled for August 31st at Veteran’s Memorial Park on East Avenue. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., when it concludes with a bell-ringing ceremony. I’ll provide more details next month.
