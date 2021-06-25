INDEPENDENT LIVING: We’re (mostly) back to normal!

A week and a half ago, New York State announced a milestone: More than 70% of adults in the Empire State had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And its significance? According to the Associated Press, speaking before an invitation-only crowd at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, Governor Andrew Cuomo crowed, “What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it.”
That sounds terrific! But it may be a bit of an oversimplification, says a friend who likes to perform in community theater productions and is still waiting for the 16-month draught to end.
Others who might have less of a reason to celebrate are those who did not enjoy a so-called “normal life” even pre-pandemic, such as individuals who are in nursing homes or other congregate care facilities who would have preferred living in their own homes in the community.
Finding even an approximate number of those housed in long-term care in Niagara County is challenging, as there are at least 17 of these facilities (11 skilled nursing facilities, four adult care homes, one assisted living facility and one assisted living program). The New York State Department of Health counts 117 COVID-19 fatalities in the county’s nursing homes as of February 2021, which seems to be in the median of the statistics for counties statewide. That this number is not considered a shocking percentage of the total number of residents of congregate care facilities in the county implies that the actual number of residents is many, many times 117.
Another reason to consider this group is that we just passed a significant anniversary. June 22nd was the, well, 22nd anniversary of the 1999 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Olmstead v. L.C., finding the institutionalization of individuals with mental disabilities against their will to be illegal discrimination under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA). Talk about a game-changer in the treatment of people with mental illnesses!
To flesh out the details, the ruling was that individuals with mental disabilities have the right to live in the community rather than in institutions if, in the words of the opinion of the Court, “the State’s treatment professionals have determined that community placement is appropriate, the transfer from institutional care to a less restrictive setting is not opposed by the affected individual, and the placement can be reasonably accommodated, taking into account the resources available to the State and the needs of others with mental disabilities.”
While I personally would have preferred that the ruling had fewer caveats and potential loopholes for institutions to use, the essence is that the individual who is able to live self-sufficiently gets to decide if he/she would prefer to live in a less restrictive setting, i.e., the community.
If it were not for the coronavirus restrictions of a few months ago, when planning would have taken place, my agency, Independent Living of Niagara County, would have continued its multi-year practice of an Olmstead Decision Anniversary Celebration Picnic at a local park this weekend. As the next best thing, we will be joining our colleagues from our parent agency, Western New York Independent Living, Inc., for a virtual Disability Pride Celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, itself, beginning July 26.
Both the Olmstead decision and the ADA are massively important milestones for people with disabilities gaining their legal rights to fight discrimination, and they are eminently worthy of celebrating. To follow our preparations, check our webpage at: www.wnyil.org/Independent-Living-Niagara. Please join those of us who believe that people with disabilities have the right to “live in their home, not at a home.”
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
