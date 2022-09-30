It seems to be that time of year when the mid-term elections take center stage. Everywhere in radio, newspapers, television, internet, and our mailboxes, candidates are making promises that we know are virtually impossible to keep. Nevertheless, we must get out and vote because our vote matters. The recent massive upswing of voter suppression is a threat to our democracy.
Unfortunately, suppressing one’s right to vote is not new. Voting rights have been under assault nationally several times in our history. Cutbacks in early voting days, voter drop boxes and voting precincts, voter identification laws, loss of voting rights if convicted of a felony, gerrymandering (redrawing electoral districts to disenfranchise minorities), and the mass purging of voter rolls are all measures that disproportionately affect the elderly, people of color, members of the disability community, the homeless, and students.
Back in 1776, even though our Founding Fathers wrote about a fair and just democracy for all, only land-owning white males over the age of 21 were actually given the right to vote — 6% of the population.
While the 15th Amendment (1870) gave African American males the right to vote, they were subjected to widespread discrimination to limit their access. Literacy tests, poll taxes, Black codes, grandfather clauses, and violence were all used to suppress them from voting until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which stopped these discriminatory practices. It took women until the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 contains provisions relevant to the voting rights of people with disabilities. The act requires election officials to allow a voter who is blind or has another disability to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice (other than the voter’s employer or its agent or an officer or agent of the voter’s union). This act also prohibits requiring that a citizen be able to read or write, attains a particular level of education, or passes an interpretation “test.” This act has since been gutted by the U.S. Supreme Court, in the 2013 Shelby v. Holder decision. Before Shelby, the law required state and local governments with a history of voting discrimination to get prior federal approval before making any changes to their voting procedures, proving they are not discriminatory in nature. Now the voter must prove they are.
People with disabilities were able to obtain their civil rights via the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Shockingly, it has been used as a voter suppression tool! Some districts have forced the closing of polling sites that are predominately African American due to a lack of accommodations for disabled voters. Members of the African American and disability communities have agreed that voting places need to be compliant and accessible to all and not closed to anyone. Both groups have experienced major discrimination inhibiting their ability to access the voting booth, and to vote. This issue compelled those from the disability and the African American communities to work together to ensure that all participate in the voting process.
African American and disabled voters in Niagara County and throughout New York state are fortunate that the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act was signed into law on June 20, 2022. It provides equal protections for all citizens to vote without fear of intimidation, or lack of access, creating new legal tools to fight discriminatory voting provisions in court and expand language assistance for voters with limited English proficiency; it creates strong protections against voter intimidation, deception, and obstruction that impacts the ability of all New Yorkers to access their right to vote and maintains our democracy. Most importantly, the act establishes a “preclearance” program that requires local governments with records of discrimination to prove that proposed voting changes will not harm voters of color before they can go into effect. This is a reinstatement of Section 5 of the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act that was removed by the Supreme Court in the Shelby decision.
You can attend this year’s Meet the Candidates Forum on Oct. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Independent Living of Niagara County, 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, in the Conference Room (where social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to). Listen to the candidates and then make an informed choice when voting. Remember, your vote matters! Ensuring that marginalized people can vote is paramount to maintaining our democracy.
Douglas J. Usiak is the chief executive officer of Independent Living of Niagara County. Independent Living empowers individuals with disabilities to gain the information and resources needed to improve their quality of life and participate in society on an equal basis. For more information about ILNC’s services and programs, call 716-284-4131, extension 200.
