Some Democratic presidents have inspired here and around the world: F.D.R. and J.F.K., Clinton and Obama as well. Among Republicans the following also enthused a lot of people: the war hero Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and, inconvenient as it may sound to Trumpophobes, the Donald, too.
I do realize there’s a suspect tinge to leaders who can really inspire. Immediately comes the association of demagoguery or even “fascism,” though all those mentioned above had nothing remotely fascistic about them, except maybe to the deluded or prejudiced.
A famed American writer once noted that distinguishing is a higher form of wisdom than explanation. And one really does have to distinguish between healthy inspiration, including in U.S. presidents, and that of the Mussolinis or Hitlers.
Perhaps outmodedly, I believe that having someone at the top of the political structure who gets feelings going is a plus. Unfortunately, the current president seems among the least inspiring ever to occupy the Oval Office.
One problem: there’s little you can believe in when Joe Biden takes a position that’s generally a hand-me-down from other Democratic notables, particularly on the party’s far left. But a bigger problem is the way he talks, too often dialing in what he has to say, and with little emotion there, only a wish, it seems, to get it done! Unless one’s a masochist the man just can’t be listened to for very long, because listening to Biden is truly an exercise, and a rather painful one, in non-inspiration. Where he’s now at — because never that bright? an opportunist? cognitively impaired? — Biden doesn’t seem at all right for the pulpit he now has.
I just can’t see him getting anyone truly enthused, whether rich or poor, famous or obscure, progressive or reactionary, or in between. At press conferences he lingers on or repeats empty statements, squints like he’s confused and not meant to be there, or gets briefly radiant and superior when he puts down certain questioners with a broad, dismissive smile. Or points his finger with a seemingly earnest effort at simulating gravitas.
This fellow seems unfortunately remote from sounding presidential at all. Again, is this inability to inspire important? I’d say so. Though we don’t get that view much these days, especially in large swaths of the media that endorse most anything “progressive.” Among Republicans or independents, to be sure, there’s been speculation about the state of Biden’s mind, and whether he has increasing problems there.
But that’s not the burden of this article at all. It’s more about a certain “something,” a fire within, a conviction if you will, and also the ability to get that conviction across in an interesting manner.
How this fellow ever procured such an important job must cross more than a few minds, though many seem afflicted on this issue with what the French call a “wooden tongue.” Or the Emperor’s New Clothes syndrome… Inside, however, some must surely be saying to themselves: this guy’s mostly wan and forgettable whenever he gets up to speak!
And of course there’s another problem here: the fact that the Democrats have to be together, and at any price. If their Biden is too often as inspiring as a geometry theorem, they can’t say a thing about it. Almost none have the guts, the independence of mind to do that. Lemmings are lemmings, and meanwhile, they have a habit of taking others with them over the cliff!
Not just due to ill-thought out policies both on the domestic and foreign policy fronts, but in the way their “leader” electrifies about as much as when the power’s out, once he’s gone from office will anyone truly miss him (as president)? Few, I’d say. Much preferable to play a round of golf with such a person, where he could simply be an enjoyable companion in that kind of setting. Instead, he’s in the wrong place (for him), and at the wrong time of his life, and at the wrong historical point, versus, say, the less exigent Gilded Age or mid-‘20s (think presidents like Grant and Coolidge).
Unfortunately, there’s nothing, not even the modern equivalent of Geritol, that can alter this sad state of affairs.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
