I regularly read the Opinion Page of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and have often felt compelled to comment, but until now I have not. I have read many submissions from what I call “frequent flyers,” who offer a number of observations, but not many suggestions, on how to address or resolve issues. I have no intention of becoming a “frequent flyer.” However, after seeing their responses to the Robert Krause's “Bamboozled” commentary I felt compelled to submit my own response.
I will start by stating that I found some of his conclusions and reasoning “interesting.” However, two items that I actually agreed with were the reference to the Jim Morrison quote regarding the rising influence of the television media in our nation, an echo of what several others observed back in the 60s, including JFK! The other is the conclusion that today’s media (including social media) contains a lot of “spin.” It seems to me that the responsibility of the press and news media to report credible information should be as important — if not more important — as the freedom afforded to those outlets to report it. Otherwise, that “information” has no value. That goes for our politicians and government as well as the media. The lack of credibility is on both sides, and often taken in, believed and spread with a lack of understanding, research, evidence or even reason.
Something my wife has said: “Everyone’s drinking the same Kool-Aid. The only difference is what color the bucket is that that they are guzzling it from — red or blue!” People believe what best suits their stance or opinions. I’m sure my pen would run dry if I tried to list even some of the stories that are outright fabricated by our politicians, our government and media outlets — all to sway the people they are meant to represent and serve.
So, instead of seeing these “frequent flyers” share their observations on all the “faults” out there, I’m more interested in seeing what solutions they have to address these issues. Sadly, I haven’t seen that yet. I don’t intend to criticize these folks but assume that if they can articulate their observations this well, perhaps they can do likewise with their solutions.
Here are mine. First, do your own research! If you feel strongly enough to repeat or “share” information, make sure first that it is actually true. Second, if you can’t qualify the information, then don’t share it. Otherwise, you are a part of the problem, not the solution. Third, hold your elected officials and your information “sources” responsible for the information they share. If they are “bamboozling” you, stop following them — or vote them out!
And finally, the most helpful solution I can offer is this: Most Americans today seem to rely on a faulty game plan, and that plan requires a 180-degree turnaround. They want leadership from our elected officials. That’s a nice wish, but a bad idea. Remember that we elected them to represent us! They work for us, on our behalf. We are to lead them, not the other way around! Unless we realize this and change course our politicians will continue to employ spin in the same way a magician does — to distract us while they pull off trickery and deceit. If it works for David Copperfield, then it can work for the media and politicians as well! The only difference is that Mr. Copperfield’s end game is entertainment. The media and politicians' end game is self-enrichment and sway, regardless of red or blue!
By the way, Jim Morrison (of the Doors) died in 1971, so I’m pretty sure he did not give a quote in 2018. Bamboozled!
William J. Richardson resides in Lockport.
