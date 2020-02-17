Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.