Gosh, gee, darn. I (much like you, Nancy) am trying to maintain my poise, but one week in politics is like living a lifetime as a cat.
This makes me wonder why it consistently takes what seems like forever to pass a bill out of Congress in order to help solve the myriad issues facing these United States of America. Global climate failure, anyone? Infrastructure failure? Healthcare failure? And so on, and so on ... anyone?
Let me say foremost, Hail to the House of Representatives, and to the gentleman of immeasurable quality and thoughtfulness, Senator Mitt Romney.
Where do we go from here? With the presidential election scheduled for this November, much of the voting public is trying to gather around just one of the current Democratic candidates who claim to be the best political figures suited to wedge themselves into the Oval Office chair before Vladimir shows up to claim squatter's rights.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the impeached imperial president is huddled with his devious masses yearning to be free of all constraints. This base of supporters knows that the biggest challenge facing them is to maintain their foundation of purity over the next 10 months and beyond. And just as many in the general population (well, we conceivably could soon be a prison) have figured out they want to put off and eventually thwart that time when they know their power will finally wane, then disappear into nothingness.
That power will cease to exist when and because the U.S. homogeneous population will finally come to pass and will no longer permit this kind of behavior from future presidents. There will no longer be a base of purity large enough or strong enough to maintain a pad upon which to launch such an effort. But they will persist nonetheless. And that is our challenge.
When forever after we have defeated that challenge, "our country 'tis of thee," we hope and pray, will finally become our promise to ourselves and the world, "sweet land of liberty." Therefore we must live up to that promise until such time as we can finally feel, all around us, the season of answered prayers.
So what, then, can we do to face up to an impeding threat of dictatorship? We must stand up to that threat with determination and courage. This impeached imperial president has begun his reign of terror by purging government of its trusted employees. It's his method of intimidating the rest of the country into a state of fear whereby we will become too scared to act or react. That must not happen. There are too many of us and too few of them to allow it.
Finally, I say, elect Michael Bloomberg for his first term as President of the United States. This act would be like having a double shot of Southern Comfort or a warm blanket on a cold winter's night, which is just what we all need right now.
Bloomberg has, much like Tom Steyer, Bill and Melinda Gates and many other generous philanthropists, given of himself and his money to our benefit, our welfare. This is what we must reward, not punish and belittle. It is wrong to write off these empathetic efforts as just another way of buying the presidency. We must get on with running and repairing everything about this nation.
And who might a President Bloomberg choose as his vice president? Certainly, we hope, not another statue of the Mona Lisa.
We further must never again value our freedom above those who struggle for their own freedom, as we did in Syria not long ago.
Bob Farnham resides in Lockport.
