It's a matter of choice

“Men don’t care what’s on TV. They only care what else is on TV.” That comes from Jerry Seinfeld. It’s an insightful perspective, not to mention, an admission of the shallowness of the male psyche, by, surprisingly, another male. Traitor!
But the thrust of Seinfeld’s disclosure yields an elemental flaw that I have had to deal with most of my life. The process of making choices has been an Achilles heel of mine since I can remember. Whenever I’m faced with the prospect of choosing between two options, it’s best that I have a coin handy.
If I’m in a restaurant, the simple prospect of ordering food becomes an issue: which salad dressing do I want; what type of potato should I get? That’s when my wife, Kathie, usually speaks up and politely tells the server, “He’ll have French dressing and french fries.” Alrighty, then. Sounds good to me. Saved, again.
And because of how progress rolls, things are getting worse. More to pick from. I remember in the old days, when my mother sent me to the store to get milk, I went and got milk. Other than chocolate, there were no alternatives.
Today, if my wife asks me to pick up milk, I have to know: whole, skim, 1%, 2%, low-fat, lactose-free, almond, soy, coconut, organic or whole-cream milk? And that’s just for starters. Then there’s the size: quart, half-gallon, gallon or the 55-gallon drum. (Well, maybe not that big – that’s just my way of emphasizing something; a literary exclamation point, if you will. Thanks, I liked that explanation, too.)
Ever go down the cereal aisle? It’s the whole damned aisle! Try picking out a cereal you like. No one ever goes right to what they want and just grabs it off the shelf. People stand there looking like deer in the headlights, just staring. When I was a kid, the process was simple. I’d pick the one with the best toy inside. Clear cut deal-maker.
Remember Coca-Cola, plain ol’ Coca-Cola? What in tarnation happened? What are there … about four or five hundred different variants of Coke now? Let’s move on. (And yes, Mr. Merna, “different variants” is redundant. Guilty as charged. It’s a true fact …. hey, stop that.)
Which brings me to yesterday when the TV in my sports-watching room, the Zone (I hate the word mancave), died and I had to replace it. I wanted one ASAP (lest I miss that night’s Yankee game) so I took a trip to the nearby Walmart. Talk about decisions?! Holy cow! I finally told the salesman, “Look, here’s how much money I’ve got. I want the biggest color TV I can get for this amount.”
He looked at me funny. “The only color we have is black. I’m not sure if they even make them in different colors. What color were you looking for?” I told him I was a creature of habit, and after showing him that my social security number is in Roman numerals, he got my drift.
Bottom line (almost): I got the thing home and opened the box. No manual. They don’t use manuals anymore. You are supposed to use your smart-ass phone and take a picture of the smart-ass symbol on the smart-ass color TV.
Choices: I’m not just talking about the number of channels that cable gives you (of which 90% are garbage). My daughter, Melissa, showed me the numerous array of programming I can get on this brainiac set. And so, after familiarizing myself with the process — well, as familiar as I’ll ever get — I decided to look and see if there was something that might catch my eye, something I might like to watch.
Before I realized it, I’d spent two hours scrolling all over the damned place and still couldn’t find something I was happy with. Which is how I roll in life, by the way. And when I tried to go back to something I’d seen that I thought might be OK, I couldn’t find it. It was like I was on a one-way street into the abyss of you’ve-got-to-be-kidding me TV. And for a guy who can’t make a decision, it’s pure hell. Pure hell, I might add, with the convenience of a smart-ass remote-control. Woo-hoo, lucky me.
Oh well. As Robert Frost once said: “In three words I can sum up everything I learned about life: it goes on.”
Just so you know: it took me a full day to decide which quote to use there.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
