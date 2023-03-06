I am mostly good about keeping track of “stuff,” not because I’m all that well-organized, but because I have learned that it’s easier to find car keys when you put them in the same place every day than it is to try and remember where you left them.
Ditto for wallet, work I.D., glasses, etc. I say I am mostly good because there are always slip ups. Such as last weekend.
When I go grocery shopping, I always put my wallet (which is big, bulky and bright red) in the basket of the grocery cart. That way I’m sure to see it after putting the groceries into the back of the car and I’ll remember to take it out of the cart. At least, that’s the theory.
Last Saturday I rolled the cart back to the cart return spot and left my wallet in the basket, something I realized at our next stop, the gas station.
Few feelings are as nerve wracking as realizing you’ve left your wallet somewhere other than in your left hand. There are just so many things in your wallet that would be a pain in the neck to replace. Driver’s license, insurance cards, credit cards.
I never have much cash, so I wasn’t concerned about that, but I do carry around some photos of our sons when they were small and adorable that are irreplaceable to me.
We rushed back to Walmart where I was overjoyed to get my wallet back from the customer service desk. A good Samaritan had turned it in and the Walmart staff locked it up.
For the rest of the weekend I cradled my wallet like it was a newborn babe. While all’s well that ends well, losing something like a wallet, even for half an hour, reminded me of a lot of other things that have gone missing over the years.
Many things don’t really matter all that much. Earrings, gloves, scarves, books — the accessories of life that we might miss a little, but in the long run not all that much. Some things, though, like wallets, are a lot harder to replace. Some things are next to impossible.
Like friends. What is it about life that so often makes it easy to lose a friendship? Not because of a spat or the realization that you really don’t have much in common, but from benign neglect.
If we treated houseplants the way we treat a lot of friendships, well, there would be a lot of dead geraniums in the world.
We’re all busy and it’s harder to maintain friendships when work, family and the daily clutter of sheer living take up so much of your time. But over the years I have learned it’s a mistake to not remember to tend to your friends.
Friends are a rare commodity, much rarer than geraniums, and if you have one or two you know you can really count on, you’re doing better than most people.
Speaking of friends, say what you want about Facebook, but it’s been a great lost friend finder. I have heard from friends from college, high school and grade school thanks to FB. Many of us have the kind of brain that recalls where we sat in the third grade better than the names of the people we see everyday, so the blast from the past Facebook has been plain fun.
True, we’ll most likely never see each other in person again, but it’s nice to know there are people out there who remember those awful bathing suits we had to wear for the swimming unit in high school gym class or the name of the junior high home ec teacher.
Reconnecting with old friends is like finding a favorite book you read a long time ago and appreciating how well the story has held up.
Earrings, gloves, scarves and even wallets can be replaced, as can geraniums. Friendships, not so much.
