Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates. — Proverb 31:25-26, 31
• • •
Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. — Proverbs 3:27
• • •
“Why is it outrageous for us to want equal rights for all? It’s about human rights. It’s about human decency.” — Bobbie Rodriguez, intensive case professional, Department of Mental Health
• • •
This week marked a major milestone in our nation’s history. One hundred years ago, on August 26th, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting voting rights for women, became the law of the land. Named after women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, the law for voting equality took fearless dedication and tenacity. Women organized, marched, lobbied, protested, bled and died for nearly 80 years to achieve this right. This month, horns, banners, bells and whistles resounded by women across the nation in celebration of this centennial year.
Lockport had its own incredible historic display throughout the Kenan House Gallery, before the Covid pause and after, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Mary Brennan-Taylor, vice president of programs for the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. She was joined in this endeavor by co-chair Ellen Martin and an amazing team of workers.
According to Mary, the project was a result of 44 years of her own research, study, writing and advocating on behalf of women that began when she was only 17 years old. As a teen, she began correspondence with women’s rights advocate Alice Paul, author of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment and founder of the National Woman’s Party. Mary actually had the honor of meeting Ms. Paul, who told her, “Never give up on something you believe in.” Mary says “Those words changed my life.” Their correspondence continued for more than a year and the original letters from Alice Paul were part of The Art of Suffrage exhibit. Just recently, Mary received her own original handwritten letters back from the archives of Alice Paul’s estate, which is truly a treasure.
Reflecting on the importance of voting rights during this presidential election year, I am truly inspired by women who are actively making a difference.
Another such woman of excellence is my friend Bobbie Rodrigue, a health care professional, wife and mother who recently moved into a beautiful new house with her husband Shariff. Bobbie, an intensive case professional for the Department of Mental Health, is also the mother of five daughters aged 4 to 16 years.
My husband and I recently visited the Rodrigues in their new home and I was impressed by a sign in the front yard that stated the family’s beliefs, among them: “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” The Rodrigue daughters have had years of experience accompanying their parents to the ballot box. The importance of voting rights and women’s rights has been instilled in them. Sixteen-year-old Viviana, a youth advocate for women’s rights, recently got her driver’s learning permit and is already pre-registered to vote. Of rising young voters, Bobbie says, “I am so proud of this next generation. They’ve been activated, and they care … a vote is a good way to start, but more is needed to achieve change.”
In honor of 100 years of “votes for women,” I hope you will be sure to vote, and encourage others around you to do so as well. Every vote can make a difference.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.