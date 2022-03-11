JACKIE DAVIS: A month of celebrations

I love the month of March. It’s a month of transition, preparation and celebration. The days grow longer, the weather grows warmer. The clocks are changed and we "spring forward" in time. March is one of the few months with two seasons that can be quite evident only days apart. Earlier this week, we had blue skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. That lovely, windy day was followed by rain, then snow, then clouds, melting snow and sunshine. This week, I’ve worn my raincoat and my parka, carried (and forgotten) an umbrella ... and the week's not over yet! Yes, I do love March.
This year, Lent began in March with last week’s Ash Wednesday observances. The devotions and decisions of Lent can be a wonderful spiritual journey for believers in Christ. Lent is a time of preparing our hearts to acknowledge the amazing love, sacrifice and resurrection of our Savior.
Next week we’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, honoring the priest who brought the message of God’s love to the Celtic people. Using the heart-shaped leaves of the shamrock to represent Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Saint Patrick led the people of an entire country to the knowledge of salvation in Jesus Christ. That we can celebrate with wonderful Celtic music, Irish dancing, traditional corned beef and cabbage, and green beverages (Shamrock Shakes!) makes it extra special.
For my family, March is a month of birthdays. My husband Vince and our sons Vincent, Kyle and Tyler all were born in March. Add in a dear sister-in-law and we have birthdays to celebrate throughout the month.
As I write this, my husband is enjoying a beautiful, sunny day off from work. One of my middle school music classes agreed to sing “Happy Birthday” to him on speakerphone, as a surprise, after we had studied the rhythm and melody of this beloved song. (They did an amazing job!) Our family has always treated birthdays as personal holidays. Life is precious, special and worth acknowledging, even for just a day, a moment, a simple ceremony with candles and cake.
The hymn For the Beauty of the Earth (Folliott Sandford Pierpoint, 1864) summarizes how I feel about March and all the celebrations that it brings:
"For the beauty of the earth, for the glory of the skies, for the love which from our birth over and around us lies,
Lord of all, to Thee we raise, this our hymn of grateful praise.
For the beauty of each hour, of the day and of the night, hill and vale, and tree and flower, sun and moon, and stars of light ...
For the joy of ear and eye, for the heart and mind's delight, for the mystic harmony linking sense to sound and sight ...
For the joy of human love, brother, sister, parent, child, friends on earth and friends above, for all gentle thoughts and mild ...
For each perfect gift of Thine, to our race so freely given, graces human and divine, flowers of earth and buds of Heaven,
Lord of all, to Thee we raise, this our hymn of grateful praise."
Happy March!
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
