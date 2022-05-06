JACKIE DAVIS: A reflection for Mother’s Day

A Psalm of Life
Tell me not, in mournful numbers
Life is but an empty dream;
For the soul is dead that slumbers,
And things are not what they seem.
Life is real! Life is earnest!
And the grave is not its goal;
Dust thou art, to dust returnest,
Was not spoken of the soul.
Not enjoyment, and not sorrow,
Is our destined end or way;
But to act, that each to-morrow
Find us farther than today…
Trust no future, howe’er pleasant;
Let the dead past bury its dead;
Act — act in the living Present
Heart within, and God o’erhead;
Lives of great men all remind us
We can make our lives sublime,
And, departing, leave behind us
Footprints on the sands of time;
Footprints, that perhaps another,
Sailing o’er life’s solemn main,
A forlorn and shipwrecked brother,
Seeing, shall take heart again.
Let us, then, be up and doing,
With a heart of any fate;
Still achieving, still pursuing,
Learn to labor and to wait.
— By Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
There is a sweetness in the air that arises every May. Despite the lingering, grey, cool weather, blossoms burst forth in an array of colors, on the bushes, trees, fields and scrubs all around us. We look out one day, and it seems the world has been transformed into an ocean of color and floral fragrance. We realize, with every intentional breath, that spring has (finally) fully sprung in all of its glory. (Sometimes, I like to think of it as God’s paintbrush).
When this happens each year I remember that Mother’s Day is approaching, and I remember how much my mother loved flowers. I remember how much she loved our whole family, and I remember how much she loved the Lord. In countless ways, we all came to know Him, in a personal way, under her watchful, tender care. As PKs (Preacher's Kids), my brothers and I were blessed to have been raised and nurtured in a Christian home where parents truly lived what they believed. As Mother’s Day approaches, I find myself reflecting on how much our lives were blessed, shaped and transformed by a mother who served God with loving kindness and raised, along with her minister husband, a family of faith.
"A Psalm of Life" was one of my mom's favorite poems. I can still hear her gentle voice reciting it from memory, and encouraging me to memorize poems that inspired me. She would also beautifully recite entire Psalms, and more scriptures than anyone I have ever known. I confess: I have spent a lifetime memorizing countless Bible verses largely because I wanted to be "just like mom."
Please never underestimate the power of motherhood and please don’t ever take it for granted. Mothers, whether they are new mothers, mothers of ‘tweens, teens or adults, hold a special place in the hearts of others. Whether they realize it or not, moms are lifetime difference-makers. From the mother nursing a newborn, to the mother of school-aged kids driving Mom’s Uber service to countless rehearsals, practices and events, to the intercessory “prayer-warrior-mothers” of adult children no longer living at home, moms make a difference.
This acronym is the barest description of what a mother is:
M — Mentor
O — Observer
T — Teacher
H — Homemaker
E — Example
R — Reminder
I invite you to celebrate the mothers and mother figures in your life, and have a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend.
