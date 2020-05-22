It’s Memorial Day weekend and across the nation, traditionally, we take moments to honor those who gave their lives in military service to our country. Communities usually gather in parades, ceremonies, concerts and services, laying wreaths at memorials and placing flags on the graves of service men and women, in every state in the union.
Memorial Day weekend also signals the unofficial start of the summer season, with families and friends gathering in backyards, parks, pavilions and amusement attractions to celebrate with laughter, love, food, fellowship — in short, the joy of being together.
Even now, as I write this, the "stage" is set for Memorial Day. Spring blossoms are in full bloom and the air is sweetly scented with their fragrance. The Erie Canal has been re-filled and the green grass in almost every park, pathway and neighborhood is freshly mown. It seems like everything is ready for our celebrations. But it isn’t, for we are still coping with the dangerous reality of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Even as communities take cautious steps to reopen in phases, there is still no fail-safe treatment, medicine or vaccine. There are still doctors, nurses and other first responders frantically working to save the lives of those who are suffering the effects of this disease. There are still people mourning the loss of those who died and were denied the dignity of a timely funeral or memorial service. These situations, and more, remain our realities, despite the calendar saying it’s time to acknowledge Memorial Day.
So, what are we to do?
In times like these, I believe that direction and truth must come from sources beyond the frailties of our human understanding.
God’s word says: “I will bless the Lord who has given me counsel; My heart also instructs me in the night seasons. I have set the Lord always before me; Because He is at my right hand I shall not be moved. Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; My flesh also will rest in hope ... You will show me the path of life. In your presence is fullness of joy. At your right hand, there are pleasures forevermore.” (Psalm 16:7-11)
I have placed emphasis on the divine "instruction" found in these verses. By divine ingenuity, I have seen people rise to more levels of creativity during the pandemic than I had originally thought possible. Streets and neighborhoods are filled with signs acknowledging Quality Students at Lockport High School, birthdays, fourth and eighth-graders ...
Last weekend, NBA great LeBron James produced and hosted an amazing 2020 graduation program to celebrate graduating high school seniors across the country. As a vocalist and musician, I was especially impressed by the excellence of the virtual choir that began the program. One by one, graduating seniors appeared on screen, singing the “Star Spangled Banner” in front of a choir director. You didn’t know, until the last note faded away, that the director was standing in front of a green screen.
Memorial Day weekend will look different this year, but we can still make time to remember those who gave their lives for this country, reflect on the bountiful blessings of our nation, and rejoice in the love and respect we have for family and friends — even if it means using the technology at our fingertips.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published in the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.