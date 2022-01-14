JACKIE DAVIS: Always strive for excellence

“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.” — Colossians 3:23
“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” — Colossians 3:23-24
• • •
Excellence is defined as the quality of being outstanding or extremely good.
“Always strive for excellence” has been a motto in my family since the earliest years of my children’s lives.
I first heard the phrase in the prayer of a little boy, a lifetime ago, at a Kwanzaa celebration in Buffalo. Kwanzaa is the African American cultural holiday in the seven days immediately following Christmas. The seven principles of Kwanzaa are: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (collective economics), Nia (purpose), creativity and faith. During the seven days of the celebration, the candles of Kwanzaa are lit one by one, each day focusing on one of the principles, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu.
My family and I were at such a communal feast, hosted by my friend Kay, the mother of this fine young boy. A school principal, known for her educational excellence and her love of beautiful African clothing and culture, Kay’s home was filled with welcoming warmth, laughter, food and fun. It was a perfect setting for this holiday celebrating Black excellence.
At the end of a delicious dinner, featuring both African and African American cuisine, we all held hands, from the youngest to the eldest, and each offered a prayer of gratitude. Dressed in beautiful African clothing, including a matching head piece, Kay's son was only about 9 or 10 years old, but I remember being impressed with his sincerity, poise and eloquence at such a young age. When it was his turn to offer a prayer I remember hearing him say “I purpose to always strive for excellence…” Those words struck a chord in my soul. Although my children were only infants and preschoolers at the time, I knew at that moment that this phrase would become a motto in our home as my four boys grew.
This coming Monday, our nation will acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of one of the most acclaimed civil rights leaders in the world. By his life, ministry, writings, speeches and non-violent marches and protests, Dr. King left us a legacy of determination and strength, and a timeless example what it means to "always strive for excellence" against all odds. As we reflect on the life of this champion of civil rights, I invite you to search online for some of his incredible, encouraging, powerful words. There are far too many for me to share here, so this is a sampling:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.”
“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. That is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.”
“We must never allow ourselves to become satisfied with unattained goals. We must always maintain a kind of divine discontent.”
Have a blessed, healthy, happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.