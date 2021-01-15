JACKIE DAVIS: America needs a new dream

Today is the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Our nation will acknowledge this holiday on Monday with moments of reflection, inspiration and acts of service.
On this holiday three years ago, my son volunteered in an Atlanta nursing home with his fiancée. There, they met senior citizens who had once known and marched with Dr. King during the Civil Rights movement. Shortly thereafter, they visited the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, once pastored by Dr. King, and made the decision to make that church, their church. I have been there, and the campus is filled with history, beauty and inspiration.
An incredibly intelligent, articulate, educated man, Dr. King was a preacher of peace, leading a movement of non-violence in the pursuit of true “liberty and justice for all.” This week, I have been mindful of the “freedom singers,” a worship team of African American women with strong, beautiful voices, who lead throngs of marchers in familiar African American spirituals, hymns and songs describing the indelible longing for freedom.
This should be a time of quiet, peaceful reflection, or moments of rejoicing in how far we have come, since that dark period in our nation’s history. My desire to reflect and sing these songs has, however, been overshadowed by the dark, shocking horrors of the insurrection that occurred with the assault on our U.S. Capitol last week. These insurrectionists were egged on and incited by the current President of the United States. I, like many of you, am still in shock, trying to process what has happened.
I wish I could un-see the stars & bars of the Confederate flag streaming through the hallowed halls of our Capitol. I wish I could un-see the noose hanging in the "People’s House," un-hear the hatred and the violence of insurrectionists desecrating the heart of our democracy — and causing our enemies around the world to look at America with scorn.
As I write this, I am once again watching history be made, as the ceremonial signing of an Article of Impeachment of Donald J. Trump is conducted — for a second time.
America needs a new dream, desperately. One based on truth, fully embracing the ideals already written in our U.S. Constitution. I invite you to read the following excerpt from Dr. King’s most famous speech, and reflect on its significance during this turbulent time.
“We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of now ... Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quick-sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children ...
But there is something that I must say to my people ... in the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.”
