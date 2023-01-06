Today is Epiphany, an annual Christian celebration also known as Three Kings Day. For many Christians, Epiphany is a time of joy and faith following the celebrations of Christmas and the New Year. Certain churches acknowledge Epiphany Sunday on the first Sunday following January 6th. During Epiphany, believers in Christ, belonging to different denominations, cultures and churches, celebrate the arrival of the Magi (also known as the Three Kings or the Three Wise Men) to see the Christ child after his birth.
As lovely as it is to see a “complete” manger scene at Christmas, with angels, shepherds and the Wise Men surrounding Mary, Joseph and the infant Christ child, it would actually be more biblically and historically accurate to depict the Wise Men and the Holy Family with an “older” baby Jesus, apart from the shepherds and inside a house instead of a stable, shortly after his holy birth. Many biblical experts believe that the Magi were astronomers or astrologers who paid close attention to the stars and planets above. In their observations and studies, they saw the unusually bright star in the heavens, and felt that its appearance signified the birth of a king. They were spiritually and emotionally led to travel for many miles and months until the star rested over the town of Bethlehem, where Jesus and his earthly parents were living.
“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the East, and have come to worship him.” — Matt. 2:1-2
The Star of Bethlehem has been visible several times since Jesus’ birth, though it is a rare and wonderful sight. It was most recently seen in December of 2020 and is predicted to not be visible again until the year 2080.
The Magi brought with them expensive gifts to present to the young Christ child. Each gift held a spiritually significant meaning:
Frankincense, a beautiful, fragrant incense, was used for worship in the Temple, and represents Christ, the Son of the Most High God.
Gold, expensive and used by royalty, signifies Christ our King.
Myrrh, a precious perfume used mostly as a burial spice, prophetically and symbolically showed that He was born to die for the sins of the world, and rise again that all may have access to eternal life through Him.
By definition, an epiphany is “a manifestation of a divine or supernatural being; an intuitive grasp of reality through something (such as an event) usually simple and striking; an illuminating discovery, realization, or disclosure. (Merrian-Webster Dictionary).
In common terms, one could also say that it’s an incredible ah-ha moment when suddenly all becomes clear.
If you’ve never had such a moment concerning the amazing, Savior of the world, I invite you to be like the Magi, and seek to find Him, worship Him, and most of all accept Him as your Savior and Lord. Jesus said “All that the Father gives Me will come to Me, and the one who comes to Me I will by no means cast out” (John 6:37).
Once you have accepted the invitation of the Lord, I encourage you to spend time seeking to know him through His holy word, and “find out what pleases the Lord” (Ephesians 5:10) in the New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.