It happens every year at this time. You can see the signs of it before it officially arrives. You feel an occasional coolness in the air. You see traces of colorful leaves on the trees or on the ground. The days become shorter and your after-dinner walk must begin earlier in the evening, if you don’t want to finish it in twilight. The Canada geese begin to form their aerodynamic V overhead and the skies are filled with summer’s birds flying south for the winter.
Earlier this week, at a specific moment, autumn arrived, and we now prepare to watch the inevitable transformation from summer.
As much as I appreciate the arrival of brilliant, colorful leaves, part of me sees the official beginning of autumn as the gradual end of summer. The majestic green of my beloved backyard trees will eventually transform to gold and, ultimately, to the barrenness that develops before the first snow. I confess, sometimes it makes me feel a bit wistful.
Perhaps I’m feeling it a bit more this year, because this year, autumn came on the same day as the announcement that more than 200,000 of my fellow Americans, from every walk of life, have died from COVID-19.
This autumn we also are marking the passage of greatness, as our nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her historic accomplishments have made more incredible differences in the causes of equality and justice than I could possibly mention here.
Our countrymen and women on the west coast are reeling from the wildfires and the Gulf coast has seen a record number of tropical storms make landfall, with all their destructive force.
I could go on, but it is not my nature to magnify the negative. I choose, rather, to accentuate the positive of the possible.
Just as autumn marks the end of summer, it also marks the beginning of brilliant beauty, comfort food and cozy sweaters. It welcomes the sounds of football, even with piped-in crowd noise and socially distanced fans. It brings bonfires and hot cider, pumpkin patches and candy apples. Autumn marks the beginning of preparations for the upcoming holidays, including those that come before Christmas.
In short, if we only mourn the end or the loss of the moment, we will miss the possibilities, promises and pleasures of what new beginnings can bring.
James 1:1-5 says, “Count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.”
Romans 5:1, 3-4 says, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ … And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance, and perseverance, character; and character, hope.”
When the winds of adversity blow, remember that God’s word also says, “Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth." (Psalm 46:10)
Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart; I have overcome the world.”
I encourage you to take heart and look upward towards new beginnings this autumn.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
