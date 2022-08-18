A few months ago, a small package arrived in the mail. Son Marcus was very mysterious about making sure that Vincent and I received it, and very specific about how he wanted us to open it. We were soon delighted to learn why. Inside was a lovely scented candle with a label that read: “Grandma & Grandpa – Baby Davis #2 Coming November 2022”. We were thrilled.
This birth announcement was soon followed by a social media photo shoot of Marcus' beautiful little family, sharing their joy with their entire circle of family and friends. One was an adorable shot of the family’s feet, with an empty pair of baby shoes waiting to be filled. Another was a humorous shot of their son Austin holding a sign that read “Only Child Status — Expiring November 2022”.
There’s always something miraculous in awaiting the birth of a baby, especially when it’s your baby’s baby. Although Marcus and his family live in Atlanta, we’ve been able to share their joy through the wonders of technology. Zoom, picture texts, FaceTime, Google Duo and more have been great. It’s amazing how quickly the weeks have flown by. We watched their “gender-reveal” party video from across the miles. The theme was “Touchdowns or Tutus” as friends tried to guess the gender. We all laughed as we watched the sky fill (once again) with clouds of blue confetti. After raising four sons, Vincent and I were overjoyed to learn that another little grand-baby boy his was on his way.
God, the giver of life, already knows this precious baby. The verses of Psalm 139 remind us that God knows and loves us. We are each created with a Divine purpose and a Divine plan. From life’s very beginning to its very end, we have a reason to be.
I echo the sentiment “life’s precious — handle with prayer”. We can hardly wait to welcome the next member of the Davis family. Vincent and I recently returned from Atlanta after celebrating a co-ed “Baby Sprinkle” for Marcus and our daughter-in-law Brandy. (I learned that a "sprinkle" is what they now call a "shower" for a second baby). The laughter, games, gifts, family, food and fun truly made a shower of blessings and love.
I invite you to celebrate life, and take a moment to remind the people you love how much you care — especially, if there’s a baby on the way!
• • •
O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. You comprehend my path and my lying down, And are acquainted with all my ways ... For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them. How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand.
— Psalm 139: 1-3, 13-18.
