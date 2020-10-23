“I beseech you therefore, by the mercies of God that you present your bodies a living sacrifice holy and acceptable to God. And be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” (Romans 12:12)
“As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23:7)
“Let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me.” (John 14:1)
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree, planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season ... and whatever he does shall prosper." (Psalm 1:1-3)
• • •
With the year 2020 more than half over, I am wondering how a year that implies "perfect 20/20 vision" got to be filled with so much anger, turmoil, anguish, sorrow, atrocity, violence, division, death and hate. What happened to the year that launched with so much promise and hope? What happened to patience, kindness, tolerance, goodness, respect, decency, consideration and civility?
All of this conflict cannot be laid solely at the feet of the novel coronavirus, as horrendous as it still is. I know that I am not alone in this sentiment. I find myself singing and asking, along with others, the lyrics of the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On?” More than ever I find myself praying simple prayers like “Help.”
Given the current horrendous state of our world, I have come to the conclusion that we can no longer take a passive approach towards acquiring peace of mind and restoration of soul. God’s word is full of verses about the relationship between heart, thoughts, words and actions. Some of my favorite verses on this are listed above. Note the number of references to thinking, thoughts, meditation, believing.
One of the most powerful verses concerning the mind is found in Romans, about being” transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
This kind of renewal requires taking action: “Carefully guard your thoughts, for they are the source of true life.” (Proverbs 4:23 CEV)
Choosing what we allow ourselves to ruminate on can make a difference in our serenity of soul. “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
Replacing negative, dark, resentful "mind speech" with God’s word, praise and worship songs, thoughts of gratitude for the smallest blessings, good memories, enjoyable activities, loved ones, favorite treats, holidays, beautiful music, sweet soothing fragrances — and so more than I can name here — can transform your mood, your feelings, your thoughts and, more importantly, the words that come out of your mouth. Jesus said, “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” (Matthew 12:34)
I ask that each of us examine our thoughts and actively choose to be “transformed by the renewing of our minds." As we approach the holiday season, let’s fill our hearts and souls with the abundance of God’s goodness. We can radiate his love all around us when we do.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.