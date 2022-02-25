JACKIE DAVIS: Being ‘woke’ in a changing world

The 2020s have given rise to a multitude of changes in our nation and the world around us. The whirlwinds of change are still blowing, still revealing, still transforming communities all around us.
During this unique era, I have become increasingly aware of the colloquial use of “woke,” “be woke,” “stay woke,” “that’s woke” and the like. I confess that since I no longer have teens or young adults living at home, I had to search online for clarity on some of the uses of this expression. One of the (cleaner) definitions I found at urbandictionary.com is:
“First used in 1938 by Huddie William Ledbetter ‘Lead Belly’ in Scotsboro Boys. The phrase was repeated, by a union official, in 1940 to J Saunders Redding, who used it in an academic article in 1942. When Redding wrote 'stay woke', he meant stay alert for injustice, discrimination, prejudice, unfairness, to anyone, irrespective of race, colour, religion, sexual orientation or anything else. ... When Redding said 'Stay Woke!' he meant it as an injunction, a wake-up call, not the entry to a club or a fashion accessory.”
In following up on that, I learned “J Saunders Redding” was actually African American professor Jay Saunders Redding and "Stay Woke!" was a wake-up call to awareness and action. Mr. Redding received both his undergraduate and master's degrees from Brown University. He went on to become the first African American to teach in the Ivy League: Brown University and, I’m proud to say, Cornell University’s College of Arts and Sciences, my alma mater.
If we as a society are to answer the call to "stay woke," we must to take action steps in the direction of acknowledgement, understanding and positive change. Simply being “woke” is not enough.
I am proud of the fact that during the past few months, our “Historic Lockport” community has taken steps to make its history more racially inclusive. I have witnessed, firsthand, the increasing diversity on different executive boards and committees, and am blessed to serve as an officer on two of them and as the committee chair of another. I was honored to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the ribbon cutting on newly named Aaron Mossell Junior High School, and my husband Vincent was one of the speakers.
This week, Vincent and I attended an African American History Month event at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Vincent had been invited by Anne McCaffrey, hospital president and CEO, to be the keynote speaker. As part of the program, the hospital hung a beautiful portrait of Dr. Nathan F. Mossell, son of Aaron Mossell, in the main front corridor, with his framed biography. Dr. Mossell, a graduate of the Lockport schools that his father strove to integrate in 1876, went on to become the first African American graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He founded Frederick Douglass Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia and also founded that city's chapter of NAACP. This wonderful program was a result of Mrs. McCaffrey and her colleagues becoming "woke" to the need for diversity in the hospital's corridors.
I believe that being "woke" in a changing world can have some beautiful results. When we as collective communities acknowledge needs, and work together to bring about change, we all benefit from "a more perfect union." After all, isn’t that part of what United States citizenship is all about?
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.