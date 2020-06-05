The musical "Godspell" began as a project by drama students at Carnegie Mellon University in my hometown, Pittsburgh. It opened on Broadway in 1971 and ushered in a modern way of retelling the stories of Jesus Christ. A revival of the show was done in 2011 and a wonderful version of the song “Beautiful City” can be heard on YouTube, sung by Broadway’s Hunter Parrish.
This version of the song (lyrics included below) was recently introduced to me by Ryann, one of my most promising voice students. Ryann is a precocious almost-12-year-old with the voice of an angel. I was surprised and delighted when she chose a song from Godspell to work on. This week, while she was singing during a lesson, I was struck by the amazing, appropriate imagery of the lyrics in light the protests that our nation is currently undergoing.
Numerous cites are still experiencing protests, rallies and riots against racism, brutality and inequality. They have all been triggered by the malicious killing of African American George Floyd, held handcuffed and helpless under the knee of a police officer. While racial unrest in America is nothing new, I feel like I am reliving the civil rights protests and race riots of my earliest childhood. Only this time, it’s not my father picketing, protesting and preaching against racial inequality and injustice, it’s my sons: one marching in Dallas, one protesting in New York and two weighing in frequently on social media from Atlanta and Lockport.
It is no longer acceptable to deny America’s problems with racial injustice. We must acknowledge and face our problems if we are ever to overcome them.
The martyrs of this modern movement include ... 17-year-old Trayvon Martin ... 46-year-old Eric Gardner, a father whose last words, “I can’t breathe,” became a national protest chant ... 18-year-old Eric Brown, whose killing coined the chant “Hands up, don’t shoot”… teenaged Laquan Macdonald ... 25-year-old Freddie Gray ... 12-year-old Tamir Rice, shot by police while playing with a toy gun in a park ... Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Lockport’s own Brother Troy Hodge and too many others. Their deaths cannot and should not be in vain.
Let this moment in history be transformative, one in which we begin to build “a beautiful city” that is truly “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Beautiful City
Out of the ruins and rubble
Out of the smoke
Out of our night of struggle
Can we see a ray of hope?
One pale thin ray reaching for the day
We can build a beautiful city
Yes, we can; Yes, we can
We can build a beautiful city
Not a city of angels
But we can build a city of man
We may not reach the ending
But we can start
Slowly but truly mending
Brick by brick, heart by heart
Now, maybe now
We start learning how ...
When your trust is all but shattered
When your faith is all but killed
You can give up, bitter and battered
Or you can slowly start to build
A beautiful city
Yes, we can; Yes, we can
We can build a beautiful city
Not a city of angels
But finally a city of man.
— From the 1971 musical "Godspell" by Stephen Schwartz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.