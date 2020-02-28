JACKIE DAVIS:  Celebrating the contributions of African Americans

February has been a fun month of celebrations. We recognized the predictions of Groundhog Day, embraced the wonder, love and chocolate of Valentine's Day, and honored the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington on Presidents Day. It's hard to believe that, after "leap year day" tomorrow we will say goodbye to the shortest month of the calendar year. Already, the days are growing longer, the Canada geese can be seen and heard flying overhead, and the promise of spring can be sensed in the air, despite the lingering snow.
February has also been a time to recognize the historic contributions of African Americans during what is also known as Black History month. Through museum tours, schools, documentaries and news articles, church services and cultural events, the accomplishments of those whose were once left out of the history books are acknowledged and celebrated.
The following is an excerpt from an essay by Daryl Michael Scott of Howard University, published at https://africanamericanhistorymonth.gov, detailing how this month of Black History recognition came to be.
"Harvard-trained historian, Carter G. Woodson, like W. E. B. Du Bois before him, believed that truth could not be denied and that reason would prevail over prejudice. His hopes to raise awareness of African Americans' contributions to civilization was realized when he conceived and announced Negro History Week in 1925. The event was first celebrated during a week in February 1926 that encompassed the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and famed African American abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The response was overwhelming: Black history clubs sprang up; teachers demanded materials to instruct their pupils; and progressive whites, not simply white scholars and philanthropists, stepped forward to endorse the effort ...
"The celebration was expanded to a month in 1976, the nation’s bicentennial. President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history. That year, fifty years after the first celebration, the association held the first African American History Month. By this time, the entire nation had come to recognize the importance of Black history in the drama of the American story."
In addition to inventions, athletics, art, literature, science and the like, music is one of the most incredible contributions of African Americans to the history of America. A wide variety of music genres were created and developed by African Americans, and embraced by the whole country, and much of the world. Spirituals, ragtime, blues, jazz, gospel, rock 'n roll, rap, hip hop and more — all began in African American communities and are uniquely American forms of music. The beautiful thing about music is that it brings people together. Around the world, American music is performed and enjoyed by people of all different races and cultures.
I am thrilled to know that the National Museum of African American Music will open in Nashville this summer. It will tell the history of African American music, covering more than 50 genres and subgenres, using state of the art, interactive technology. For a virtual tour of this exciting new museum, go to nmaam.org.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.