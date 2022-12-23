Tomorrow is Christmas Eve. Are you ready? Have you completed the enormous task of Christmas shopping in time for the biggest gift giving holiday of the year?
It’s no “news flash” that Christmas shopping involves the incredible process of choosing. Every year, millions of decisions are made concerning thegift giving that takes place during the holiday season. Thousands upon thousands of choices are made about the gifts we will make, purchase or bake for friends, family and associates. Never before in the history of the world have there been more ways to shop, ship, and deliver the gifts we have so carefully selected for the people in our gift giving circles. At times, it may seem overwhelming. The choices available to us via computer, smart phone and iPad, as well as in stores, catalogs and even on our smart TVs, are amazing. (I still can’t believe that some TV commercials give a QR code for you to scan with your phone at the end of the ad!)
Despite the fact that Christmas music, decorations, gift sets and displays have been available since October, here we are, Christmas weekend, and there are still those who are rushing about trying to complete their last-minute shopping. I reluctantly admit that my ways of choosing gifts for my family have had to change through the years, as all of my sons, and all of my brothers and their families, have moved across the nation, to a total of eight cities in six states (ironically, all southern, with warmer, milder climates).
Earlier this month, one of my favorite “go to” Christmas shopping stores was completely closed — out of business, and the building up for sale when I arrived after work one afternoon. I was stunned, since it had always been packed at Christmastime, as well as in the months in between holidays. Sadly, that’s not the first time this has happened to me. The retail world as we once knew it (“brick-and-mortar”) continues to fade as online shopping and shipping grow.
Although the gift-choosing environment has changed dramatically, there are still virtues available to us that have not changed. There are still truths that are timeless, priceless, and available to us, if we chose them:
“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — I Corinthians 13:13
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” — Philippians 4:8
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23
This Christmas, before the first gift is opened, and before the last meal is served, I hope each of us will choose to embrace and share these precious gifts of moral excellence that come only from the hand of Almighty God. Christmas is a wonderful time to choose Christ, the greatest gift of God’s amazing, unconditional love. Please choose to radiate the hope, peace, joy and love of Christ at Christmas and in the coming new year.
