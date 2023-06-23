If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream — and not make dreams your master;
If you can think — and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools…
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings — nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And — which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!
— Excerpt from “If” by Rudyard Kipling
• • •
Commencement season is here. This is the time when schools across the region hold wonderful ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of students of varying ages. Pictures and videos will be taken by family and friends to capture the proud moment their graduate steps across the stage to receive their diploma. From the youngest to the eldest, these are the moments that help to shape lives and build a foundation for the future.
As the music teacher at DeSales Catholic School, I rehearsed the choir and practiced different versions of “Pomp and Circumstance” on the piano to prepare for that grand moment when our eighth graders marched down the aisle at graduation Thursday. Whatever the age, or institution, commencement is not only the completion of one life season, it’s also the beginning of the next.
The poem “If” is one of Rudyard Kipling’s most famous works. It has often been used in commencement cards, speeches and ceremonies. Inspired by hearing my mother recite it, I memorized it myself in high school, and used it as part of my public speaking competitions. As a teen, I couldn’t fully understand just how rich and full of depth and meaning the words of this poem truly are. Now, many years later, I do.
I invite you to re-read the opening paragraphs of this column and realize how much character it takes to “trust yourself when all men doubt you… or being lied about … or being hated,”. Wise words of tenacity, strength, and encouragement can inspire those on the threshold of commencement to have hope, to hold on, and to overcome when obstacles arise.
Commencement is a time for new beginnings. If you have a new graduate in your life, please take time to bless them with words of joy, appreciation and encouragement. You might be just the inspiration they need to spread their wings of life and soar.
