JACKIE DAVIS: Embrace life's special moments

Love's first kiss, a baby's smile, the first day of school, the last day of middle school, a child leaving for leave for college, the last child to leave the nest, a new baby, a grandparent's final farewell, a graduation day ...
At any age or stage, a new career, a retirement, a wedding, a birthday, a dream vacation any moment in time that you wish you could capture, embrace, and hold in your heart: These are the moments we remember.
They are precious and fleeting, dearer than the daily routine of life's regular moments. We don't always plan for them. They can happen sporadically, or after months or weeks of careful planning, and when they do, I implore you to take time to embrace life's tender moments. Later on, these moments may serve as times of refreshment, inspiration, strength, encouragement or peace when life becomes more stressful, hectic or stormy.
As I write this, I am savoring the moments of a recent summer's evening spent with my husband and good friends. What appeared to be a cool, rainy evening at a soggy-wet Bisons game turned into a wonderful evening, complete with a delicious dinner buffet at a surprisingly lovely restaurant right there at the ballpark. Our meal was followed by great seats under the shelter of the overhang once the misting rain resumed. The Bisons won easily after an exciting ninth inning, and to my delight, there were incredible fireworks after the game to enjoy, while we ate creamy, delectable ice cream for dessert.
I could not have anticipated such a wonderful night in the middle of the week, but it happened because my of husband's love for sports, family and friends. I'm so glad I said "yes" to an unusual outing at an equally unusual day and time. It turned into one of life's special moments to embrace and enjoy.
As we are bidding farewell to August, and looking towards the next season and all that it entails, I hope you will make time to embrace life's special moments. The next time you find yourself racing to your next appointment, you'll be glad you did.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Tender Love
My love for you is a tender love that warms my heart to glow
No eyes no cheeks, nor precious smile has ever moved me so
The music of your laughter brings a melody so sweet,
That the joy of it rings 'round my thoughts long after you're asleep
And though my love is a tender love that's such a part of me
There is a love from God above that's wonderful to see
He came to Earth a baby boy, and his mother watched him grow
To be the Savior of the world and he's someone you must know
Tender love, my love's a tender love that runs through the heart of me
Tender love, God's love's a tender love, for God's precious gift to me
My love for you is a tender love that O delights me so
And if my arms could but embrace each stage that you must grow
I'd place each moment as a ring of gold around my heart
And bond them with a mother's love that never will depart
Tender love, my love's a tender love that runs through the heart of me
Tender love, God's love's a tender love, for God's precious gift to me
— Lyrics and music by Jackie Davis
