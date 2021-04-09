It is hard to believe that Lent, Holy Week and Resurrection Sunday have already come and gone. Easter 2021 is a recent memory. It truly is my favorite holiday season, and I am reluctant to take down my Easter decorations.
My home has the fragrance of spring flowers still in full bloom, a gift from two piano students. My light garland, arrayed with the crosses made from Palm Sunday palms, still greets my music students when they come for lessons. I still have decorative Ukrainian Easter eggs from the Broadway Market displayed in crystal bowls on the dining room table.
There's an unbelievable display of Easter bunnies, that once belonged to my four sons in early childhood, throughout my music studio. My husband had cleaned and preserved this precious collection, and surprised me after school one day. I had been feeling sad that I was unable to find my usual studio Easter decorations. To my delight, when I came home to prepare for lessons, he had filled the room with the fluffy bunnies, and it looked like a toy store at Easter time. I cried inside when I saw them, and my heart was filled with a million "mommy memories."
Even though the holiday has passed, the amazing mercy and grace of the Easter message remain steadfast and true. I am still overwhelmed by the amazing love of the Eternal God who sent us a Savior. I still am in awe of the “amazing grace” that, as today's beloved, featured song says, “saved a wretch like me.” We could not and cannot be perfect, no matter how hard we try. That’s why it is such a blessing that the Bible says:
“For by grace are you saved through faith, and not that of yourselves. It is the gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast.” — Ephesians 2:8-9
“Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit.” — Titus 3:5
In times like these, we need the encouraging reminders and the blessed assurance that the Easter message brings. Jesus is a living Savior, and there are scores of verses like I John 3:13 to remind us of that: “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.”
I invite you to embrace the amazing mercy and grace of Easter all year long, and remember how much God loves you.
Wonderful, Merciful Savior
Wonderful merciful Savior
Precious redeemer and friend
Who would have thought that a lamb
Could rescue the souls of man
Oh you rescue the souls of man.
Counselor comforter keeper
Spirit we long to embrace
You offer hope when our hearts
have hopelessly lost our way
Oh we've hopelessly lost the way.
You are the one that we praise
You are the one we adore.
You give the healing and grace
Our hearts always hunger for
Oh our hearts always hunger for.
Oh mighty infinite Father
Faithfully loving your own
Here in our weakness you find us
Falling before your throne
Oh were falling before your throne ...
— Written by Dawn Rodgers and Eric Wyse and recorded by Selah
