JACKIE DAVIS: Enjoy the warmth of music remembrance

There are some songs that touch our lives in ways that last a lifetime. Their lyrics, melodies, instrumentals, vocals, harmonies and even album covers can capture a moment in time, or a season of our lives that comes to memory every time we hear those songs.
How many of you recall moments in high school whenever you hear songs that were at the top of the charts? How about college celebrations and dances? How many times do you remember your children's teen years whenever you hear a song they "blasted" on the car stereo as you drove Mom & Dad's Taxi Service? Do you remember your first love? Did your chosen love influence your first wedding dance song? What about the music of an amazing sports victory, "jock rock" playing with every goal or touchdown?
I love a wide variety of music and can honestly say that many of my memories are captured with different songs that were the background each life season. It's interesting to me that, although I love different genres of music, there are relatively few recording artists that I have followed for a veritable lifetime. Amy Grant is one of them.
Last week, my husband and I attended a packed Riviera Theater and experienced one of the most enjoyable concerts that we've seen this year. Amy Grant, her incredible band and backup singers, sang and played for almost two solid hours with musical excellence, spiritual encouragement and engaging entertainment that made for a wonderful night.
I began my appreciation of Amy Grant's music in high school, when she herself was a teenage singer/songwriter, filling major venues like no other contemporary Christian recording artist had ever done. She and I were young adults together, and young mothers at the same time. I have fond memories of dancing to her song "Baby Baby," written for her daughter, while holding my baby son Marcus in my arms. More than 20 years later, my son got married this past summer, and Grant's now grown daughter will marry next month.
I've now attended Amy Grant concerts in three different life seasons, and I can say with certainty, this concert had the warmth, depth and wisdom that only time and experience can bring. For me and countless others, it was a musical walk through time.
I invite you to take a moment in your busy life to search, listen and reflect on some of the music that made you smile, at any particular life season. Let the flood of good memories warm your heart, and soothe your soul. It will be worth the listen.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
I Will Remember
I will be walking one day
Down a street far away
And see a face in the crowd and smile
Knowing how you made me laugh
Hearing sweet echoes of you from the past
I will remember you ...
Our love is frozen in time
I'll be your champion and you will be mine
I will remember
I will remember you ...
So many years come and gone
And yet the memory is strong
One word we never could learn
Good-bye
True love is frozen in time
I'll be your champion and you'll be mine
I will remember you
So please remember
I will remember you
— Written by Amy Grant, Gary Chapman and Keith Thomas
