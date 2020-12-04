Come, Thou long expected Jesus
Born to set Thy people free;
From our fears and sins release us,
Let us find our rest in Thee.
Israel's strength and consolation,
Hope of all the earth Thou art;
Dear desire of every nation,
Joy of every longing heart.
Born Thy people to deliver,
Born a child and yet a King,
Born to reign in us forever,
Now Thy gracious kingdom bring.
By Your own eternal Spirit,
Rule in all our hearts alone;
By Your all sufficient merit,
Raise us to Your glorious throne.
— Charles Wesley, 1744
• • •
Advent is a season of expectation and anticipation. It's the period of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas when people all around the world prepare their hearts, minds, souls and homes to celebrate the birth of Christ, the Savior of the world. Some churches feature an Advent wreath, which lies horizontal and is set with candles that are lit one by one, during readings and prayers, on each Sunday in December leading up to Christmas. The Christ candle is traditionally lit during the service on Christmas Eve.
It seems especially meaningful to me, this year, that the first candle of Advent stands for hope. After all we’ve been through, I think everyone is in need of a restoration of light and hope. Maybe that’s why the preparations for Christmas seemed to begin extra early this year.
The signs of the approaching holiday have been seen almost everywhere since October. My neighborhood looks like a mini festival of lights at night, as many families have gone "all out" this year: strings of lights, inflatable figures, wreaths, manger scenes, candy canes and more, filling our streets with joy and delight. I’ve seen more live trees strapped to the tops of cars than I’ve seen since childhood, as families have chosen to fill their homes with the fragrance that only a real evergreen can give off.
My husband and I decked the halls after celebrating Thanksgiving virtually, with family from across the miles. It was heartwarming to see and share the holiday with our loved ones, even if only through the window of a computer screen. I found my heart filled with light and love. It somehow seemed right, following the gratitude of Thanksgiving, to transform our home from the golden warmth of fall to the bright delight of Christmas. We saved the main tree for last, and that gives us something else to look forward to as we continue to embrace the season of Advent.
The Bible says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 13:1) I think that this verse captures the very essence of all we are hoping for this year. There are so many uncertainties, from the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to whether the traditional peaceful transfer of power in our nation will indeed be peaceful, with unity, dignity and civility.
By faith, I’m expecting a new hope this Advent: that the Christ of Christmas will warm our hearts with light and love; that hurting hearts will be spiritually healed and blessed; that kindness, love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, self control and faith, all of which are the fruit of the Holy Spirit, will prevail. I invite you to join me in this new hope and have a blessed Advent.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
