“For be doers of the world and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves … If a brother or sister is naked and destitute and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Depart in peace, be warmed and filled’, but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” — James 1:22, 2:15-1
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heavens … A time to love and a time to hate; A time of war and a time of peace.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1, 8
“The wicked strut about freely when that which is vile is honored among men.” — Psalm 12:8
• • •
Happy Spring, everyone! Is it just me, or were we all exceptionally ready for the change of seasons this year?
It’s one thing to come out of our Western New York winters ready for a fresh breath of spring. It’s another to emerge from a global pandemic, with masks muffling our words and our breath in order to stop the spread of the disease. We all need a fresh breath of peace, life, hope, health and healing — in more ways than one.
I rejoice in the longer daylight, blue skies and golden sunsets. I revel in the sound of songbirds, and the sight of families walking and children playing on the playground. With Covid vaccines proceeding ahead of schedule, there is a sense of hope and health, all in time for the Easter holiday.
As I write this, I am acutely aware that there is one return to “normal” that none of us wanted to see: The return of mass shootings and senseless gun violence. Two unrelated, horrendous mass assaults in two weeks is devastating.
Tears and cries of anguish are not enough to stop the violence. Neither are moments of silence, without action or viable change in our policies concerning guns. I am aware that I “tread on thin ice” and “step on toes” when it comes to the writ of habeas corpus. But, I must ask us as a nation, when do we say “enough is enough” gun violence? How many more mass shootings do we have to mourn? How many more times do we have to suffer through the senseless killing of innocent people? How many more times do we have to listen to egregious explanations of “why” a mass killer killed? When do we actually, effectively do something about it?
I am a believer in Christ and the Bible verses I have listed today are about faith in action — not simply giving “lip service” in the face of dire need. When it comes to gun violence, we cannot, and should not, passively allow the resurgence of mass shootings in our country; that’s the sort of return-to-normal that none of us wants to see. Faith, prayer and action are required to bring a much needed transformation.
• • •
“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but might in God for pulling down strongholds. Casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God bring every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.” — 2 Corinthians 10:3-5
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.