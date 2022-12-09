“Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” — John 14:27
“But they that wait upon the Lord Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint." — Isaiah 40:31
• • •
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”
We often hear this line in the Christmas song quoted throughout the holiday season. Sometimes it’s said with joy and delight; sometimes it’s said in exhaustion brought on by the hustle and stress of getting things ready; and sometimes it’s said humorously, as we continue shopping, wrapping presents, mailing packages, ordering online, baking, cleaning, traveling ... Those of you who began the holiday "process" before Thanksgiving have been at it for weeks. Is it any wonder the Christmas season is often coupled with rising tension and stress?
It’s interesting to me that the second candle of the Advent Wreath is the candle of Peace. I would like to take a moment to remind all of us that the Christ of Christmas is also the Prince of Peace.
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." — Isaiah 9:6.
Jesus offers his calm, beautiful blessing to all who will receive it, no matter how busy our lives may be (as we're preparing to celebrate his birthday). Consider this lovely invitation from the Lord:
“Come unto Me all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” — Matthew 11:28-29.
Accepting his invitation to come to him involves choosing to spend intentional time in his presence. This is done through prayer, reading, listening to, or meditating on his word, as well as personal praise and worship. Years ago, this intentional time was often described as "quiet time."
I’ve learned, through the years of walking with God, that your quiet time can take many creative forms, depending on what season of life you are in.
When I was the busy young mother of four boys, I developed an amazing prayer and worship life while rocking babies to sleep, walking my twins in a stroller and driving "mom’s limo service" to my children’s music and athletic activities as they grew. Playing praise and worship music, while driving, was a wonderful way to teach the boys to sing praise. I can still hear their high-pitched little voices singing, while strapped in booster chairs and car seats, along with my favorite praise and worship CDs.
Through the years, I’ve found that, literally, any free moment can be a moment of prayer, giving thanks or praise. Now that I’m a blessed "empty-nester" I’m amazed by the existence of actual quiet to have my quiet times, waiting the Lord and renewing my strength.
As we draw closer to Christmas, I encourage you to find peace and rest in the arms of the Prince of Peace. His invitation is real, and it’s yours to accept.
