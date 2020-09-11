“If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink. He that believes in me as the Scripture have said, from his innermost being shall flow rivers of living water.” — John 7:38
“Behold, I will extend peace to her like a river, and the glory of the nations like an overflowing stream; and you shall nurse, you shall be carried upon her hip, and bounced upon her knees. As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you; you shall be comforted in Jerusalem. You shall see, and your heart shall rejoice." — Isaiah 66:12-14
"He leads me beside the still waters; He restores my soul ... Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me.” — Psalm 23:2-4
• • •
September 11th is a day of remembrance, sorrow and reflection for those of us who were old enough to remember the tragic attacks on America’s soil. Forever dubbed 9/11, like many of you, I remember like it was yesterday. I was serving as the worship leader for a Tuesday morning women’s Bible study, and I was running late, after getting my four sons on the bus to three different schools.
I entered the study host's house with my guitar in its case and my Bible in hand. I was prepared to carry everything inside to set up in the living room, as was our custom, before gathering in the lovely host's kitchen. The coffee was fresh, beautiful cups and crystal glasses were on the table, prepared for us to enjoy a moment of refreshment and fellowship before praise, worship and reading God’s word. Our Bible study teacher was a wise, experienced woman of faith who we called Sister Carolyn (a gospel term of endearment).
This morning, however, when I stepped in, the house was silent. Everyone was gathered in the living room, eyes on the television as billows of smoke poured from the twin towers of the World Trade Center. In stunned silence we watched, at first thinking that this was somehow a bizarre accident, when suddenly the second airplane struck, seemingly out of nowhere. This couldn’t be happening. Moments later, we saw the towers begin to collapse, crumbling in on themselves, straight down, in at unbelievable speed. All of us were shocked. What was supposed to be a peaceful women’s morning Bible study then became an intercessory prayer meeting, as we tried to process what had just happened.
Now, our world is in the grip of a pandemic. Through the years, I’ve learned that when life’s disasters strike, we must learn to "flow" with the leading of God’s presence if we are to have "peace like a river" as the scriptures above describe. For help with this, I came up with an acronym.
F — Fear not for God is with you. Read Isaiah 41:10
L — Love your neighbor as yourself. Luke 10:27
O — Open the eyes of your heart to behold wonderful things out of God’s word, and let Him lead you in times of challenge or distress. Read Psalm 119:18
W — Whatever you do, do it mightily as to the Lord, and not to men. Colossians 3:23
In times like these, may you flow like a river, with God’s help, and find peace.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
