It’s spring and as I write this, it’s snowing. The day dawned with glorious sunshine, blue skies and the sound of songbirds. I rejoiced in the beauty of spring most of the day and tried to ignore the forecasted gloom. I’ve lived in Western New York long enough to know that in spring, weather-wise, “anything goes”. Thankfully, I made it home and was sipping a mug of hot, delicious tea by candlelight before the blowing snow began. This was the perfect stage for reflection.
I find myself reflecting on a world in need of reconciliation. Divisions can exist in so many ways: between husbands and wives, managers and employees, parents and children, teachers and students, brothers and sisters, Democrats and Republicans ... you get the picture. When I think of how much the world has become a “house divided” I’m very thankful for the hope that comes from knowing that “with God, all things are possible” — including reconciliation — no matter how impossible things may seem at the moment.
“Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away. Behold, the new has come! All this is from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them. And he gave us this wonderful message of reconciliation.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17-19
I am learning that, although I have reached the age and stage of an empty-nester, there is still so much to learn about life, love, and living in harmony with others, regardless of what’s going on in the world around me. According to the Oxford Dictionary, to reconcile means “to restore friendly relations between; to cause to co-exist in harmony; make or show to be compatible”.
In searching the scriptures, I’ve found that there are essentially four “R”s of restoration in relationships when situations arise that disrupt unity and peace: Rebuke; repent; restore; reconcile. If any of these Rs are lacking, the process of reconciliation can be hindered.
Too many times, offended individuals “ghost out” or give others the silent treatment, without ever sharing what happened or why they’re offended, but God’s word says:
“You must not harbor hatred against your brother in your heart. Directly rebuke your neighbor, so that you will not incur guilt on account of him.” — Leviticus 19:17
“Moreover if your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he hears you, you have gained your brother.” — Matthew 18:15
Oftentimes, relationships are broken when people harbor hurt, or refuse to forgive, but the Word says:
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you; But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive yours.” — Matthew 6:14-15
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no account of wrongs ... .” — I Corinthians 13:4
Repentance is part of reconciling. It’s acknowledging and apologizing for offenses committed — intentional or unintentional, it matters in the process of reconciliation.
As we approach the beginning of Holy Week, I hope each of us will examine our hearts, embrace the “ministry of reconciliation” and do our best to live in peace.
