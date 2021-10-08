JACKIE DAVIS: Harvest the fruit of the Spirit

Happy harvest time! I love autumn, and I love the abundance of colors, scents and flavors to savor in this transitional season. Western New York is full of opportunities to enjoy autumn: festivals, concerts, walking trails, farm markets, bonfires, football games, spiced cider, 'smores and more. My home is already filled with the fragrance of pumpkin spice and apple-cinnamon. Almost every room is decorated with colorful silk leaves, smiling scarecrows, golden pumpkins, scented candles and other means to welcome autumn. I encourage you to make time to enjoy the bounty and beauty of harvest time.
I understand that the joy of harvest is a result of the work and the time invested in other seasons: tilling, planting, cultivating, watering, fertilizing, weeding, pruning. I have a deep appreciation for the local farmers and farm workers who live near me. I watch them during the spring and summer. I imagine what work goes on "behind the scenes" at my favorite markets and produce stores. Time passes and before you know it the days are shorter, the evenings are cooler and the wonders of harvest time are all around us, especially the amazing number of apples and pumpkins!
The Bible speaks a number of times about seasons with the observation that we don’t harvest before we plant or sow:
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” — Galations 6:7-9
“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven. ... A time to plant, and a time to pluck what is planted.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law. And those who are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit …” — Galatians 5:22-26
The verses in Galatians show the abundance of the fruit of God’s Spirit, that all of us can, and should, cultivate by walking closely with Him, spending time in his word and in his presence. When we sow the seeds of patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness and the rest of the fruit of the Spirit, they will grow in us and through us. When that happens, we, and others around us, will be blessed by the abundance of this spiritual harvest.
Just when someone needs an act of kindness, there you are with that beautiful fruit to share.
When you need peace in the midst of life’s stressful storms, have a slice of God’s bountiful, supernatural peace.
When the organization needs someone they can count on, they can harvest the fruit of faithfulness that can be found in you.
When your little child or grandchild needs comfort, there you are with gentleness, just at the right time.
You get the picture?
I encourage you to cultivate the "fruit of the Spirit" so that at spiritual harvest time, you will be filled with a wonderful harvest to share and enjoy that comes purely from God.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
