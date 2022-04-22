JACKIE DAVIS: Have a cup of blessing, comfort and peace

I find myself resting in the afterglow of Easter. Although the world of work, ministry, education and music has returned pretty much to "normal," the wonder of this holy holiday still lingers in my soul. Despite the daily regular routines of life, I am often surrounded by the blessings of serenity and indescribable moments of peace.
I, like many of you, love to let the holidays linger. My home is now filled with the sweet, lovely fragrances of Easter lilies, tulips, hyacinths and daffodils, purchased in honor and in memory of loved ones, to help decorate my family's church for Easter.
This year, I am aware of the fact that the shape of the Easter egg was originally meant to symbolize the shape of the empty tomb of our Savior, after His resurrection. Although the holiday has passed, God’s love is eternal, and His gift is life everlasting. After spending extended time in God’s presence while preparing for Easter, I am warmed by the lingering presence of God’s perfect peace — despite the snow and the frosty cold weather outside.
I don’t share this peace to boast of a "perfect" life, far from it. God’s perfect peace passes all understanding, because it’s from Him, when our hearts are actively focused or "stayed" on Him with complete trust. (See Isaiah 26:3)
On a daily basis, life offers us "cups" full of stress, deadlines, offense and more. Do we choose to drink from them?
Also on a daily basis, God offers us "cups" full of blessings, comfort and peace, by His word and His presence. Will we accept them?
The choice is ours.
The song "One Bread, One Body" is based on I Corinthians 10:16-17: “The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not the communion of the body of Christ? For we, though many, are one bread and one body; for we all partake of that one bread.”
The song "The More I Seek You" also uses the imagery of the Lord’s cup and the incredible peace that comes only from Him. I invite you to listen to the song and have a cup of blessing, comfort, and peace as you do. Here are the lyrics:
"The more I seek you , the more I find you , the more I find you, the more I love you. I wanna sit at your feet, drink from the cup in your hand , lay back against you and breathe, feel your heart beat . This love is so deep, it's more than I can stand . I melt in your peace, it's overwhelming…" — written by Zach Neese, recording by Kari Jobe at https://youtu.be/NI_1YliutzA.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
One Bread, One Body
One bread, one body, one Lord of all, one cup of blessing which we bless.
And we, though many, throughout the earth, we are one body in this one Lord.
Gentile or Jew, servant or free, woman or man no more.
One bread, one body, one Lord of all, one cup of blessing which we bless.
And we, though many, throughout the earth, we are one body in this one Lord.
Many the gifts, many the works, one in the Lord of all…
Grain for the fields, scattered and grown, gathered to one for all…
One bread, one body, one Lord of all, one cup of blessing which we bless.
And we, though many, throughout the earth, we are one body in this one Lord.
— Song written by John Foley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.