Have you ever broken a window, dropped a crystal vase or snapped the stem of a beautiful goblet? Have you shattered a mirror or chipped the finish on a fine china doll? Could you fix it in such a way that the damage didn’t show? Alas, some things cannot be mended. Even if they can be put back together, the underlying damage remains.
This is what it seems like to me, as we try to undo the generation-spanning racial, economic and legal inequalities and injustices that exist in the United States of America.
Is it impossible? Can we ever truly live up to the ideals of our Constitution, which prescribes we are all “created equal” with unalienable rights including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Will our Pledge of Allegiance — "with liberty and justice for all" — ever be true? Will there ever really be equal justice under the law?
This past Sunday marked the 100th anniversary of the devastation of an economically, socially, artistically and professionally successful African American community historically known as Black Wall Street. In 1921, in this thriving community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, there were Black doctors, surgeons, lawyers, musicians, educators, newspaper and luxury hotel owners; Black Wall Street was segregated by laws that excluded African Americans from utilizing services provided in the surrounding White communities.
The “Burning of Black Wall Street” not only destroyed the wealth of this thriving community, it involved the massacre of more than 300 African Americans by an angry white mob. This dark story of racial violence and devastation lay buried for 76 years. The malicious truth was covered up, erased from history, until 1997, when the Oklahoma state legislature was moved to commission a research team to fully study this horrendous event.
I admit to you that this is a difficult story for me to research, and a difficult story to hear. Two NBA superstars produced documentaries on the massacre, which aired over the weekend. I am watching the recordings — “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street" by LeBron James and “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” by Russell Westbrook — in stages, because it is such a heartbreaking piece of hidden history now revealed.
Although I have lived long enough to have heard, and lived, firsthand accounts of racism in this country, from my parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles cousins and others, it is never easy to discuss with Caucasian friends who truly don’t understand or believe that it is real.
I have read about the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow laws, and witnessed firsthand what is now called systemic racism, but the story of Black Wall Street is one that I had not heard about until last year. I believe that we the people cannot fully move towards healing the brokenness of this nation — which we all call home — until we fully acknowledge the hurts, the devastations, and the inequalities of the past and present that affect us this very day.
I believe that with God, “nothing is impossible.” I believe that the chant from activists of another time is still true today: “A people united will never be defeated.” I believe in the ideals of America. With God’s help, we can heal.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
