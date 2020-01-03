JACKIE DAVIS: Here’s to new hope in a new decade

Happy New Year, Lockport! Happy 2020! Happy new decade!
Although we only celebrate this milestone once every 10 years, there always seems to be a measure of new hope and new possibilities when we do. This year seems to be especially filled with fresh "vision," thanks to this decade’s ironic numbering: 2020 — synonymous with 20/20, perfect eyesight. To me, there seems to be more to "look" forward to in a year so perfectly numbered for insight.
My husband Vince and I had joyfully celebrated the changing of the decades on New Year's Eve, with very dear friends, at the Statler's Ice Ball in Buffalo. The beauty and grandeur of the historic Statler ballrooms blended wonderfully with incredible live music, sparkling evening gowns, delightful dancing, lyrical laughter and amazing, abundant food. We had greeted family and friends from across the miles via pictures and text messages, shortly after the explosive, celebratory arrival of 2020 (Eastern Standard Time). We continued to receive greetings and well wishes from relatives in different time zones as 2020 arrived for them. (Our Texas relatives were still counting down to the arrival of the New Year when we called it a night here in New York state.)
I woke up on New Year's morning with an overwhelming sense of gratitude, peace, anticipation and hope. The sun was shining, and there was still a crisp dusting of snow outside, enough to remind me that it's still winter. I had been invited to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of Lockport's new mayor and city council members, and I was sincerely honored to be given such a wonderful opportunity to serve.
State Assemblyman Mike Norris served as the emcee, and the honorable Judge Tom DiMillo administered the oaths of office for Michelle Roman and each council member. The event at the beautifully renovated Historic Palace Theatre was well attended and wonderfully done. It was truly a moment of inspiration, anticipation, patriotism and hope. I was glad to have been a part of the ceremony, watching as the city steps in new directions, with new faces, for a future that is bright with new possibilities.
I still hold an amazing sense of wonder and hope as we begin this new decade. God's word says "for we walk by faith, and not by sight." (II Corinthians 5:7). I know that this hope I feel springs from the hand of the one who holds the future in His almighty hands. With all sincerity, I can say that my husband and I have learned to give thanks to God for all He brought us through in the past decade. We have learned to trust him completely, no matter what, and we give Him thanks for all the blessings graciously bestowed on us, our friends and family.
I encourage you to place whatever you are going through, good or bad, in God's eternal hands, and let him fill your heart with hope. "For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord; plans for good not for evil, to bring you hope and a future." (Jeremiah 29:11). Trusting God is a great way to begin 2020. Here's to new hope in a new decade. Have a happy New Year!
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
