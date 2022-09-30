September is a month of remembrance and reflection for me. More years ago than I care to mention, I was born on the 27th of September. In my family, your birthday is treated as your own special holiday. Birthdays are truly worth celebrating. Your birthday is the day you took your first breath of life on Earth and began the life journey that God planned for you.
As we begin the beautiful season of fall, I can’t help but reflect on what an incredible year it has been, despite the challenges in the world around us, and the continual reshaping of our “post-pandemic” existence.
This year, I chose to make time to celebrate and savor the weekend leading up to my birthday with life’s simple pleasures. Simple things that are relaxing and restoring to the body and soul can make all the difference in the world, when you get the chance to enjoy them. Simply put, I enjoyed a wonderful massage chair while getting a “rose-infused” spa pedicure at the new nail salon near my home; I took time to go “live” shopping at one of my favorite stores, instead of searching online in front of a computer screen. (If you greeted me this past weekend, then you know which store it was). Mabel, a personal stylist who is my sister in Christ and my friend, came to my house and did my hair for a special event that happened to fall on my birthday this year. That special event was the YWCA Niagara Awards / A Tribute to Women, which was held this past Tuesday.
I am truly honored to serve as co-president of the board of directors of the YWCA this year with Christine Weeks, and it is incredible to serve on this board of exceptional women, especially with the humble wisdom, leadership and strength of CEO Kathy Granchelli. Christine and Valerie Cronin co-chaired the Niagara Awards Committee, and after two years without this event (because of the pandemic), I was thrilled that it fell on my birthday.
The history, found in the program, explains the fact that proceeds of this event help to sustain Carolyn’s House, a residence for women and children who are rebuilding their lives, and other YWCA of the Niagara Frontier programs that enrich the lives of women and their families.
The 2022 Tribute to Women, held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Niagara Falls, was beautiful, elegant and inspirational. Inspiration filled the room as the award recipients’ biographies were read. In every category, I was amazed at their accomplishments.
Pat Barry, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and I actually co-chaired the last Niagara Awards Committee before the pandemic pause. I am honored and blessed to know Pat.
Each woman received her award with eloquence, humility and grace. Our own Union Sun & Journal / Niagara Gazette group editor Joyce Miles was a recipient of the Management Award, and I couldn’t be happier for her to be recognized for her dedication and accomplishments. Heartfelt congratulations to Joyce and all the other outstanding women of excellence and inspiration. The entire room was vibrant and alive from all of the positive energy. Truly, it was a stellar night.
For me, it was the perfect ending to a perfect birthday. I even enjoyed the delicious cookies after a delectable dinner. “Happy Birthday to Me” it certainly was.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
