Jamaica Farewell
Down the way, where the nights are gay
And the sun shines daily on the mountain top
I took a trip on a sailing ship
But when I reached Jamaica
I made a stop
But I'm sad to say I'm on my way
Won't be back for many a day
My heart is down, my head is spinning around
I had to leave a little girl in Kingston town
Sounds of laughter, everywhere
And the dancing girls swing to and fro
I must declare my heart is there
Though I've been from Maine to Mexico…
Down at the market, you can hear
Ladies cry out while on their heads they bear
'Akey' rice, salt fish are nice
And the rum is good any time of year
But I'm sad to say I'm on my way
Won't be back for many a day;
My heart is down, my head is spinning around
I had to leave a little girl in Kingston town…
— Written by Irving Burgie and recorded by Harry Belafonte
• • •
The passing of time is a fact of life. It can be seen beautifully in the changing of the four seasons. In Western New York, one could say that all four seasons can be experienced in a single day. This spring, we have already felt the warmth of summer followed by snow, the tease of golden sunshine on a chilly day followed by hail, dark clouds and rain ... all in less than a week’s time. I think it helps make life interesting; it certainly makes dressing appropriately for the day a challenge!
One thing I have gained with the passage of time is a new realization of the brevity of life. The longer I live, the more I see my children’s friends, now adults, bringing their children to the school where I’m the music teacher. The longer I live, the more I see the world of my childhood being featured in documentaries, movies and books. The longer I live, the more I see the passing of entertainment icons, mentors, sports legends, elder statesmen and women, wonderful relatives, pastors and friends. This week, one such icon left this earth. The world is saying a final farewell to legendary singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.
One of the few in the world to accomplish EGOT status (by receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award), Harry Belafonte’s life achievements are far too numerous to list here. I encourage you to read and watch stories of his incredible life as the world bids him farewell. Most of all, I encourage you to listen to his music. My dear mother was a huge fan of Harry Belafonte, and the song "Jamaica Farewell" is one of my favorites (as a child, I thought the "little girl" referenced in the song was actually a little girl). I remember singing along to “De-O, The Banana Boat Song,” and I learned every word to “Hava Nagila” from the strong, young, golden voice of Harry Belafonte as Mom played his records.
When I think of how different generations helped shape my life, I remember the verse: “One generation shall praise Your works to another, And shall declare Your mighty acts.” (Psalm 145:4).
Our lives touch the generations before us and those who come after us. Let’s choose to make a difference while we live. It’s poetically fitting that one of Belafonte’s biggest hits was a lovely “farewell”. Truly, he helped make the world a better place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.