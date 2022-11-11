Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all who have answered the call to serve in the U.S. armed forces. It has often been said that “freedom isn’t free”. We as a nation have been, and continue to be, incredibly blessed by those who have answered the call to serve. My brother, Lt. Col. Michael E. Johnson, recently celebrated 34 years in the Army. In honor of Veterans Day I asked him what inspired him to serve for decades. Here is his sincere response.
“The sons and daughters of America’s heartland have answered the call to serve this great nation. Because they have given their very best, they deserve the very best. As an enlisted soldier in the army in 1988, I received my initial training at Fort Sam Houston as an army medic. Ten years later, I returned to my original post of training, now as a Lieutenant. As I watched the newly trained soldiers march up the hill, I saw myself, as a ‘kid’ marching 10 years ago. I now realized that I would be their commanding officer, possibly directing them into harm’s way. It was at that point in time, I realized that I would continue to serve in the United States Army, and give the sons and daughters of America’s heartland my very best. Now, over two decades later, as a Lieutenant Colonel, I realize that I am tremendously honored, to continue to answer that call to serve in the Army of the United States of America.”
Like veterans who have answered the call to serve, I believe that each of us can think of ways to make America better in our own collective circles of influence. I believe that all of us can find some way to “be the change we want to see”. A decade ago, in his victory speech on election night, President Obama spoke words that resonated with me, words that I believe are worth repeating:
“What makes America exceptional are the bonds that hold together the most diverse nation on Earth: the belief that our destiny is shared; that this country only works when we accept certain obligations to one another, and to future generations; that the freedom which so many Americans have fought for and died for comes with responsibilities as well as rights, and among those are love and charity and duty and patriotism”.
This Veteran’s Day, I am reminded that our national motto is “In God we trust”. The Bible says “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). I implore you to take a moment to read the last verse of our national anthem, and let a “star spangled wave of freedom” inspire you to appreciate the land of the free, and the home of the brave:
“O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!
Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto — “In God is our trust,”
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
(Excerpt from “The Star-Spangled Banner” By Francis Scott Key, 1814)
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
