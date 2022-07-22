Redeemer
Who taught the sun where to stand in the morning?
And who told the ocean, you can only come this far?
And who showed the moon where to hide ‘til evening?
Whose words alone can catch a falling star?
Well, I know my Redeemer lives.
I know my Redeemer lives...
All of creation testifies,
This life within me cries,
I know my Redeemer lives.
The very same God that spins things in orbit
Runs to the weary, the worn and the weak,
And the same gentle hands that hold me when I’m broken
They conquered death to bring me victory.
Now, I know my Redeemer lives,
I know my Redeemer lives…
He lives to take away my shame,
And He lives forever, I’ll proclaim
That the payment for my sin
Was the precious life He gave.
But now He’s alive and
There’s an empty grave...
And I know my Redeemer lives,
I know my Redeemer lives.
Let all creation testify,
Let this life within me cry,
I know my Redeemer lives.
He lives.
— Lyrics and music by Nicole C. Mullen
• • •
Scorching summer heat has finally arrived. Temperatures are soaring across the nation and around the world. Heat records are being set in the U.S. southwest and across the ocean in places like England, historically known for London fog and cool, cloudy conditions. This year, in Lockport, we’ve had more than our share of cool, refreshing summer days and chilly summer nights (with temperatures dipping into the 50s). My husband had installed room air conditioners in our home back in the spring, anticipating a need to escape the heat while working remotely. Until this week we’d only used those air conditioners a couple of times. The sudden heat has made up for all of the days I spent missing the “hotter than July weather.”
I’m increasingly aware that summer heat does not necessarily equal “summer peace” and days without stress. For some, school is out, but summer events are in full swing. When my sons were children, I, like many parents, spent summers driving Mom’s Limo Service, taking them to soccer games, basketball tournaments, swimming lessons, birthday parties, band practice, football camp, cool classes, summer jobs, music performances and more, all with the stress of getting two there on time and picking them up before the twins’ events began. For others, there’s job stress, physical issues, relationship conflicts, aging relatives, visiting relatives, vacation preparations, home improvements, political unrest, financial challenges — fill in the blank. I’m sure you could easily add to the list of things that wake you up in the middle of the night.
For moments like these, when you feel summer stress rising, I invite you to take a N.A.P.P.:
N — no
A — anxiety
P — prayer
P — peace
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. and the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7
This verse is a promise for those who love the Lord. This NAPP can be taken any time, any place, anywhere. The song “Redeemer,” whose lyrics I shared above, is soothing, inspiring and reassuring. Read the lyrics, listen to the song’s beautiful melody (https://youtu.be/wC6RXAJpPjo) and take a spiritual NAPP in times of summer stress.
