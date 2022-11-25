With A Thankful Heart
“With a thankful heart, and a song of praise
We’ve come to You, gathered in this place
For the things You’ve done, and for who You are
We worship You with a thankful heart ...
So we lift up our praise
And we lift up out sacrifice to You
Lord we offer our prayers
And we offer our lives in gratitude
For all You do, we worship You
With a thankful heart
With a thankful heart, we will give You praise
You’ve been so good, covered us with grace
You have been our strength, in a time so dark
So we worship You with a thankful heart ...
— Lyrics and music by Don Moen and Tony Webster Wood
• • •
“Give thanks to the Lord for He is good; His love endures forever.” (I Chronicles 16:34)
• • •
Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. More than any other holiday, I’ve always associated Thanksgiving with family. Like many of you, I have a million memories of family, gathering from near and far, to celebrate Thanksgiving with the warmth of love, laughter, delectable dinner, decadent desserts, NFL football games and fun, all wrapped in the beauty of heartfelt thanks and prayers of gratitude. Giving thanks to God, the giver of gifts, was first and foremost in our Thanksgiving celebrations. I can still hear the deep resonance, impeccable diction, and dignified eloquence of my grandfather’s voice offering the annual Thanksgiving prayer. It was always a thorough reflection of the many blessings we, as an entire family, had received from the hand of Almighty God. Everyone was absolutely quiet, from the youngest to the eldest, as we held hands around the room until the closing “Amen” of Grandfather’s Thanksgiving prayer.
Before the prayer or the wonderful meal, I remember admiring Grandmother’s fine china, sterling silver, and beautiful crystal. I remember her lovely table linens, topped with delicate white lace — everything set formally, and ready for the feast to be laid in the center of her formal dining room. I remember helping set the children’s table in the next room, once I was old enough to help. I remember the music of laughter from the kitchen as my mother, aunts and grandmother went about the final preparations of the Thanksgiving feast. I remember the cheers and yells of my father, uncles, and grandfather in the living room, watching what seemed like an endless stream of football games. Playing with scores of cousins and waiting to be called for the formal “giving of thanks” are all part of the traditions I embraced for a lifetime. These are traditions I continued with my own family as our boys grew up, and I am thankful for the relatives who opened their hearts and homes for us to all gather, from several different cities and states, to pray, worship and celebrate Thanksgiving together for many years.
Although our society has become less formal, and families are more scattered over the miles than ever, the giving of thanks and the gathering of thankful hearts continues — and it should. The more we give God thanks, the more we realize our reasons to be thankful. That leads to more time spent in God’s presence, and “in His presence is fullness of joy.” “The joy of the Lord is your strength.”
I encourage you to keep a thankful heart after Thanksgiving and all year through.
