Our lives are full of pathways. We begin life’s journey on the road to being from the moment we draw our first breath. I have walked with God long enough to trust him with life’s journey — step by step, season by life season, experience by experience. I have learned that even when I don’t necessarily know "what’s next" I can trust the One who does. During this pandemic season of uncertainty, walking by faith has been a tremendous source of peace for me and countless others.
In my journey, I have served a lifetime in almost all areas of music ministry: soloist, recording artist, choir director, church musical producer and director, worship team vocalist, organist, pianist and, for the past 20 years, worship leader, working with bands and vocalists leading the praise and worship music of the service. I have loved the artistry, anointing blessing and calling of serving the Lord in this area of ministry. For the past 20 years, I have also had the honor of teaching voice and piano students from elementary school through high school and college, young adults and senior citizens. It has been a joy to see some of my former students featured in musicals, national commercials, going on to fine colleges and universities, and choosing to teach music themselves.
Last year, these two pathways of my life’s journey converged in a way that only God could have orchestrated. I had the honor, the pleasure and the joy of becoming the music teacher for DeSales Catholic School. It is delightful for me to serve in this welcoming Christian community, where so many teachers, administrators and more see their role there as a calling. In addition to teaching the fundamentals of music and theory to children from pre-school through eighth grade, I’m blessed to also teach praise and worship music for the school's bi-monthly worship service, beautifully called a "Celebration of Mass.” Normally, the whole school comes together in person for this beautiful worship service. However, in this season of social distancing, the DeSales school family pulled together for our first-ever "virtual" Mass online last week. It was wonderful how the students came together to rehearse, sing and record the music and the readings of scripture, in order for our overseeing priest to beautifully produce the final service.
When people care, they come together to work for the greater good of all. They respect each other and consider the needs and feelings of all. Caring is so important to me that I developed a code of conduct for each class that I teach, using the acronym C.A.R.E.
Younger students repeat:
In honor of our Lord Jesus Christ, during music class we will: Care about ourselves and others around us; Always try to do our best; Remember to be kind; Expect God's love and help.
For the middle school students the heartfelt sentiment is worded a bit differently:
Conduct ourselves with kindness; Always strive for excellence; Respect our teacher, our classmates, and ourselves; Exalt the Lord with music.
I invite and encourage all of us to choose to live by some code of "care" as we all walk on life’s pathways, especially during these trying times. Prayerfully search your heart and seek God for direction. Each of us, living by a code of care, can certainly help to make the world a better place.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
