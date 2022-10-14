I’ve had my share of life’s ups and downs
But fate’s been kind, the downs have been few
I guess you could say that I’ve been lucky
Well, I guess you could say that it’s all because of you
If anyone should ever write my life story
For whatever reason there might be
You’ll be there between each line of pain and glory
‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me
Ah, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me
Oh, there have been times when times were hard
But always somehow I made it, I made it through
‘Cause for every moment that I’ve spent hurting
There was a moment that I spent, on, just loving you
If anyone should ever write my life story
For whatever reason there might be…
You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.
— “The Best Thing That Ever Happened,” written by Jim Weatherly and recorded by Gladys Knight & The Pips, 1973
• • •
There are some moments in life that take our breath away and make time stand still. There are also moments that become iconic by the experience, the location, or simply by being with someone we love. It’s exceptional to me when two or more of these moments occur within the span of a few days.
I recently enjoyed two iconic music moments right here in Western New York, with my husband, who made them happen, simply because he loves me. I feel incredibly thankful and totally blessed.
Last Saturday night we were in the acoustic excellence of Kleinhans Music Hall, enjoying the brilliance and wonder of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as it accompanied the magnificent, legendary Gladys Knight. From her greatest hits to timeless songs of power, hope and inspiration, the whole concert was filled with show stopping songs, resulting in several standing ovations. We were blown away by her excellence at 78 years of age!
Three nights later, we were in Key Bank Center surrounded by the magical brilliance of Michael Buble, complete with live band, orchestra, backup singers and a full production that included amazing lights, screens and special effects. From the jazz, big band and soulful favorites of my mother and father, to the pop, rock and R&B songs of my youth and beyond, the Buble concert was a musical walk through time, and Vincent and I were awestruck by the outstanding performance.
I’m blessed to have shared these iconic music moments with my husband, who booked these concert dates just for me. I invite you to make an iconic moment, great or small, for someone you love. They, and you, will be glad that you did.
• • •
You’re a carousel, you’re a wishing well
And you light me up, when you ring my bell
You’re a mystery, you’re from outer space
You’re every minute of my every day
And I can’t believe, that I’m your man
And I get to kiss you baby just because I can
Whatever comes our way, oh we’ll see it through
And you know that’s what our love can do
And in this crazy life, and through these crazy times
It’s you, it’s you, you make me sing
You’re every line, you’re every word, you’re everything…
— Verse 2 of “Everything,” written by Michael Buble, Alan Chang and Amy Foster-Gillies, 2007
• • •
Jackie Davis of Locokport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music teacher. Her column is published every other Friday.
