She walks in beauty, like the night
Of cloudless climes and starry skies;
And all that’s best of dark and bright
Meet in her aspect and her eyes;
Thus mellowed to that tender light
Which heaven to gaudy day denies.
One shade the more, one ray the less,
Had half impaired the nameless grace
Which waves in every raven tress,
Or softly lightens o’er her face;
Where thoughts serenely sweet express,
How pure, how dear their dwelling-place.
And on that cheek, and o’er that brow,
So soft, so calm, yet eloquent,
The smiles that win, the tints that glow,
But tell of days in goodness spent,
A mind at peace with all below,
A heart whose love is innocent!
— “She Walks in Beauty” by George Gordon, Lord Byron
• • •
Sunday is Mother’s Day. It’s the day we do our best to celebrate and honor our mothers, and others who have touched our hearts in a motherly fashion. Across the nation, in myriad ways, families will gather or reach out to show their appreciation.
I love this wonderful, family friendly holiday; I always have. It brings tears to my eyes to see, and remember, the countless expressions of love I have experienced through the years on Mother’s Day: Precious children’s hands coloring cards and making crafts; fathers trying to help their children prepare the perfect “breakfast-in-bed” for mom; the wonderful look of teenage pride and joy holding a bouquet of silk or real spring flowers, purchased with their own money earned from that first afterschool job; grown-up sons and daughters sending cards, flowers and presents from across the miles; extended families gathering for church, a classic Mother’s Day brunch or picnic; college kids or adults living in different cities and states reaching out via FaceTime or Zoom. Whatever it takes, I love how families try to express how they feel about the mothers who have nurtured them. Truly, mothers walk in unique beauty.
The classic poem “She Walks in Beauty” holds a special place in my heart. It is the poem my father often recited to my own dear mother. I can still hear his voice filled with love and expression, reciting it just for her. Once I was old enough to read and appreciate it for myself, I understood why my father chose this particular poem to recite to his wife, the great love of his life and the mother of his four children.
Although my mother was blessed with physical beauty — raven black hair, sun-kissed honey brown skin, chestnut eyes, and beauty marks that looked artistically placed — her main beauty radiated from her serenity of soul, her love for God and family, and her incredible ability to treat everyone — rich or poor, young or old, black, brown or white, Christian or not — with the utmost kindness, warmth, dignity and respect.
These were priceless attributes of a minister’s wife, and she served the Lord alongside of my father until God called her home a week before her 59th birthday.
That was 30 years ago, and this Mother’s Day, I am overwhelmed with gratitude that I was blessed with such an incredible, godly mother. I wanted to be just like her.
Make sure to celebrate, love and appreciate the mothers in your life this weekend. They’ll be glad that you did — and so will you.
