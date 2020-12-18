God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God rest you merry gentlemen,
Let nothing you dismay,
Remember Christ your Saviour
Was born upon this day,
To save us all from Satan's power
When we were gone astray:
O tidings of comfort and joy,
comfort and joy,
O tidings of comfort and joy ...
Now to the Lord sing praises,
All you within this place,
And with true love and brotherhood
Each other now embrace;
This holy tide of Christmas
All others now efface:
O tidings of comfort and joy,
comfort and joy,
O tidings of comfort and joy.
— Excerpt from Three New Christmas Carols, 1760
• • •
The lyrics of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen are from one of the oldest carols in the hymnal of my childhood. It was one of the carols that our church played and sang each year, during Advent and Christmas, to help us to celebrate the birth of Christ. Carols were also part of the children’s pageant each year (I loved being an angel in the Christmas pageant). By the time I was a teenager, serving as minister of music, I also loved playing a wide variety of carols on the piano for the pageant, or on the majestic pipe organ for services.
I remember finding “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” somewhat different from all of the other carols because of its minor key. It almost had a somber tone that to my youthful ears didn’t seem to match the lyrics of "comfort and joy."
Fast forward many years, and I now realize that the minor keys can be filled with warmth and reassurance when coupled with lyrics of encouragement. The opening lyric, "God rest you merry," traditionally means "may God grant you peace and happiness.” “Let nothing you dismay” means don’t let anything bring you to the point of anguish. The song encourages us to remember that Christ who is the Savior of the world was born. Jesus brings light and love to a world in dire need of his comfort and joy.
As we approach the close of 2020, I believe there are many people around the world in much need of "comfort and joy" this Christmas. Countless families across the nation will have an empty place around the Christmas tree, or an empty chair at the table, because of loved ones lost during the global pandemic. Many people will be spending the holidays alone because of travel restrictions or safety reasons.
Like so many others, my husband and I spent the earlier part of the week making sure we got packages in the mail in time to be delivered by Christmas, for family members who are unable to spend Christmas with us. We take peace, comfort and joy in knowing that the Christ of Christmas holds our hearts, hands and minds in "perfect peace," when we focus on Him, regardless of less than perfect circumstances.
Isaiah 40 begins, “Comfort, comfort ye my people says your God.” I can still hear my late father’s clear, beautiful tenor voice singing these words as part of Handel’s Messiah. The light and dark seasons of our lives are like the threads of a lovely Christmas tapestry — the deeper shades help blend and balance the beauty of the work.
I invite you to find comfort and joy in the arms of Jesus this year and have a blessed Christmas.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
