JACKIE DAVIS: Peace and stability in life's storms

Cornerstone
My hope is built on nothing less
Than Jesus blood and righteousness
I dare not trust the sweetest frame
But wholly trust in Jesus name
Christ alone, cornerstone
Weak made strong, in the Savior's love
Through the storm, He is Lord
Lord of all
When Darkness seems to hide His face
I rest on His unchanging grace
In every high and stormy gale
My anchor holds within the veil ...
His oath, His covenant, His blood
Support me in the whelming flood.
When all around my soul gives way
He then is all my hope and stay
He then is all my hope and stay
— Lyrics by Edward Mote, 1833
• • •
The lyrics above are from a hymn I've loved since my childhood: "My Hope is Built on Nothing Less." The original chorus was "on Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand." Each verse painted a vivid picture for me, that my little-girl mind could embrace.
Although I had no idea what life had in store for me in the years to come, the thought of Christ being my solid rock in the middle of any life storm I could ever encounter clothed me with a strength that has sustained me for a lifetime. Christ has been my strength, my song, my solid rock, whenever the storms of "turbulent times" have blown through my life. I have found peace in the midst of the storm when my soul is anchored in Christ.
It was a special joy for me when, while serving as a church worship leader, I discovered that Hillsong had re-worked the melody, added a different chorus and released the hymn that I had so dearly loved to a new generation under the title "Cornerstone." Hillsong's version quickly became a favorite of the congregation and I would sometimes include the original hymn in the worship set during Sunday service.
At my present church, the adult Sunday class has been studying the passage where Jesus calms the storm, found in the fourth chapter of Mark:
On the same day, when evening had come, He said to them, Let us cross over to the other side ... they took Him along in the boat ... And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?
Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, Peace, be still! And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.
In these turbulent times, when all around the world there are literally storms of every kind, I invite you to find peace, comfort and a "great calm" by trusting in the "solid rock" of Jesus Christ, After a lifetime of faith, I can testify to the fact that He can provide peace and serenity of soul that goes beyond human comprehension.
I'll close with lyrics from the hymn How Firm A Foundation by John Rippon:
Fear not, I am with thee; oh be not dismayed
For I am thy God and will still give thee aid
I’ll strengthen thee, help thee, and cause thee to stand
Upheld by My righteous, omnipotent hand
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
