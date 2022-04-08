JACKIE DAVIS: Reflecting on love, the cross and amazing grace

Amazing Love
I'm forgiven, because you were forsaken
I'm accepted, you were condemned
I'm alive and well, your spirit is within me
Because you died and rose again.
Amazing love how can it be
That you my King should die for me
Amazing love, I know it's true
And its my joy to honor you,
In all I do, to honor you…
— By Billy James Foote, 2001, based on the Charles Wesley hymn “And Can It Be," 1738.
• • •
Holy Week begins this weekend with Palm Sunday. Churches across the nation and around the world will commemorate the “triumphal entry” of Christ into the city of Jerusalem with hymns of worship and shouts of glorious praise. Palm branches will be distributed and waved in these celebrations. Congregations, worship bands and choirs will sing “Hosanna” and Holy Week will begin.
It’s hard to believe that the 40 days of Lent are passing so quickly. Holy Week points us to Easter Sunday, the holiday that celebrates the Resurrection of the Lord.
Since early childhood, I have loved this wonderful season. My heart is often overwhelmed with just how amazing God’s love is, and just how amazing "grace" is.
Grace has been defined as God’s unearned, unmerited, loving favor. When I reflect on the fact that we don’t have to be perfect to be loved by God, I am truly amazed. When I sing the hymns of my youth and compare them to the modern songs of worship and praise, I’m reminded of the psalm that says “One generation shall praise Your works to another, and shall declare Your mighty acts.” (Psalm 145:4)
Today I’ve listed excerpts of some favorite modern worship songs of the 21st century. Please notice that each of them borrowed lyrics and melodies from 18th century hymn writers.
• • •
The Wonderful Cross
When I survey the wondrous Cross
On which the Prince of Glory died
My richest gain, I count but loss
And pour contempt on all my pride
See from His head, His hands, His feet
Sorrow and love flow mingled down
Did ever such love and sorrow meet?
Or thorns compose, so rich a crown
Oh the wonderful Cross, oh the wonderful Cross
Bids me come and die and find that I may truly live
Oh the wonderful Cross, oh the wonderful Cross
All who gather here by grace, draw near and bless Your name.
— By Chris Tomlin, J.D. Walt and Jesse Reeves, based on the 1707 hymn by Isaac Watts.
• • •
Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)
Amazing grace how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now I'm found
Was blind, but now I see…
My chains are gone, I've been set free
My God, my Savior has ransomed me…
Unending love, amazing grace
The Lord has promised good to me
His word my hope secures
He will my shield and portion be
As long as life endures
My chains are gone, I've been set free
My God, my Savior has ransomed me
And like a flood His mercy reigns
Unending love, Amazing grace.
— By Chris Tomlin and Louie Giglio, based on the 1772 hymn by John Newton.
• • •
As we welcome Holy Week, I pray that we will share the blessings of God’s amazing love, and grace, as demonstrated by the cross of Christ, with everyone around us. Have a blessed, happy Easter.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
