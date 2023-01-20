Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.